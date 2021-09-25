Burbank Girls Tennis too deep for Burroughs





The girls tennis team at Burbank High may be young, but the Bulldogs are already playing at a high level.

That was clear on Thursday when they defeated host Burroughs 13-5 in a Pacific League game.

“We are quite young. Our singles are all underclassmen,” said coach Loi Phan. “If someone doesn’t play well, someone else is ready to take his place. There is competition. What’s nice is not that we have a mix between the older and the younger girls.”

Burbank (6-1, 4-1 in league), who is ranked #2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 poll, won seven out of nine sets in singles and took six out of nine in doubles.

The Bulldogs had won nine sets after two rounds of the round-robin style.

No. 1 singles player Cleo Wang, who is a sophomore, swept her three sets.

She won 6-4 against Burroughs No. 1 Isabella Bermudez-Harris, 6-4 against Burroughs No. 2 Lauren Pieri and 6-2 against freshman Aly Stoliker, who replaced Lindsey Mazarei, who played two sets.

Burbank no. 2 player, sophomore Victoria Kalantar played in the closest set of the day. She lost 7-6 (7-5) in a tiebreak to senior Pieri. She defeated Mazarei 6-0. Senior Erika Ayriyan came in as a substitute and fell 6-4 to Bermudez-Harris, who is a senior. (Photo by: Edward Tovmassian) Burbank No. 3 singles player, freshman Sena Hammel won her three sets 6-0 against Bermudez-Harris, 6-1 against Pieri and 6-1 against Mazarei, who is a junior.

“We all did our best,” Bermudez-Harris said. “Burbank is always a tough opponent. We go in assuming it will be close.”

In doubles, it won Burbank No. 1 team of seniors Elli Sumera and Lilyan Hawrylo one set, beating the Burroughs No. 2 team of senior Bella Munguia and sophomore Ava Marye 6-1. The Burroughs No. 1 doubles team of seniors Maddy Safarik and Vanessa Muga defeated Sumera and Hawrylo 6-4.

Burbank seniors Arpi Krikorian and Meeneh Mirzaians came in as replacements for Sumera and Hawrylo, beating the Burroughs team of freshmen Abby Stell and senior Eve Kim-Brody 6-0.

The Burbank No. 2 doubles team of sophomore Brianna Khobramasihi and Sydney Lin won 6-1 against Safarik and Muga, 6-1 against Munguia and Marye and 6-0 against Stell and her partner, freshman Hannah Lewis.

The Burbank No. 3 doubles team of seniors Arpi Krikorian and Lena Jabourian lost 6-4 to Munguia and Marye, but defeated the Burroughs team of Stell and Lewis.

Krikorian teamed up with Jenna Jabourian in a 5-7 loss to Burroughs No. 2 team of Munguia and Marye. (Photo by: Edward Tovmassian)

(Photo by: Edward Tovmassian)

(Photo by: Edward Tovmassian)

