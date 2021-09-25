A (too early?) look at the Olympic hockey tournaments

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, CBC Sports’ daily email newsletter.Stay up to date with what’s happening in sports by subscribing here.

Olympic hockey comes into the picture

Is it too early to talk about Olympic hockey? I say no. Yesterday the schedules for the men’s and women’s tournaments in Beijing were announced. So let’s dive in and work out some initial thoughts:

women’s tournament

How it works: The first games will be on the night of Wednesday, February 2 in Canadian time zones, two days before the opening ceremony. The 10 teams will be divided into two groups of five for the round-robin phase. Because international women’s hockey is so top-heavy, all the best teams are together and they all advance to the quarter-finals anyway. The top three teams from the other group will join them. The quarters take place from February 10-12 in Canadian time zones. The semifinals are Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13 at 11:10 PM ET and Monday, February 14 at 8:10 AM ET. The gold medal match likely to be another clash between Canada and the defending champion United States is Wednesday, February 16 at 11:10 p.m. ET.

Canada’s program

wed. February 2 at 11:10 PM ET vs. Switzerland

Fri, Feb. 4 at 11:10 p.m. ET vs. Finland

Sun Feb 6 at 11:10 PM ET vs. Russia

Mon Feb 7 at 11:10 PM ET vs. United States

Thoughts: Everyone will have the Canada vs US game circled on their calendars, but their round-robin matchups are mostly glorified exhibits. Neither team wants to show its rival too much when they probably have to face all the marbles next week. Don’t sleep over the game in Finland: They upset Canada in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup and then seemed to stun the US for gold before their overtime goal was disallowed by video replay and the Americans won in a shootout. The Finns took bronze this year at the world championships in Calgary.

Men’s tournament

How it works: The 12 teams will be divided into three groups of four for the round-robin phase. The best team in each group plus the best team in second place will advance directly to the quarter-finals. The others can still reach the quarters by winning a one-elimination playoff game. That happens on the night of February 14 (hope your Valentine likes hockey) and the next morning. The quarterfinals are on February 15 (at night) and 16 (morning). The semifinals are Thursday, February 17 at 11:10 PM ET and Friday, February 18 at 8:10 AM ET. The gold medal match is Saturday, February 19 at 11:10 p.m. ET. Start moisturizing now.

Canada’s program

Thursday, February 10 at 8:10 a.m. ET vs. Germany

Fri, February 11 at 11:10 PM ET vs. United States

Sun Feb 13 at 8:10 a.m. ET vs. China

Thoughts: NHL players are back on the assumption that the pandemic will not prompt them and/or the league to exercise their bail option. Against Germany, Canada could face 2019-20 NHL MVP Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, and 2020 third overall draft pick Tim Sttzle of the Ottawa Senators. Germany also has some solid goalkeepers in 2021 Vezina Trophy finalist Philipp Grubauer (formerly of the Colorado Avalanche, now with the Seattle Kraken expansion) and veteran Thomas Greiss (Detroit). Canada’s match-up with the US, whose roster should include reigning NHL goal-scoring champion Auston Matthews and former MVP Patrick Kane, will likely decide who wins the group and the direct ticket to the quarterfinals that comes with it.

Another takeaway: Super Bowl Sunday is going to be extra super. When the NFL added an extra week of regular-season games this year, it pushed the Super Bowl to the second Sunday in February, right in the middle of the Olympics. This was more than fine with US Olympic rights holder NBC, which basically traded Super Bowls with another network so it could have both properties at the same time and sell them to advertisers as a package deal. My first thought was that NBC would arrange for a major men’s hockey game (say, USA vs. Canada) to take place right after the Big Game to entice the massive football crowd to linger (hey, better than the premiere of some new medical drama starring Rob Lowe or whatever). Since the Super Bowl usually ends around 10pm ET, which will be 11am in Beijing, it certainly was possible. But that is not the case. Still, a Canadian men’s hockey game at 8 p.m. ET and a women’s hockey semifinal at 11:10 p.m. ET (possibly with Canada) will make for a tasty Super Bowl sandwich.

VIEW | Projecting Canada’s men’s roster:

What could Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team look like in Beijing? CBC’s Rob Pizzo is joined by Justin Bourne and Dom Luszczyszyn to discuss their mortal locks, bubble players and dark horses for Team Canada’s 2022 roster. 10:06

Fast…

The Blue Jays are doubling their audience. Just in time for a big series against the Yankees, the Ontario government would allow 30,000 fans to attend Jay’s home games starting next week. That is more than the current maximum of 15,000, and the increased capacity will take effect from the opening of a three-game series against New York on Tuesday. Thereafter, Toronto closes the regular season with three games at home vs. Baltimore. But first, the Jays need to sort things out this weekend in Minnesota, where the humble Twins defeated them 7-2 last night. With the loss, Toronto fell one game behind the Yankees for second and final AL wildcard spot, and three behind Boston for first place.

Canada took another Olympic figure skating spot. Roman Sadovsky’s eighth place finish today in a competition in Germany saw his country enter the men’s event in Beijing for a second time. The first was taken by Keegan Messing’s career best sixth place finish at the World Championships in March. Messing and Sadovsky won’t necessarily be the ones to fill the well-deserved Olympic spots. That will be decided after the Canadian Championships in Ottawa in January. Canada also has three ice dance teams, two pairs, and one women’s Olympics entry. Read more about Sadovsky’s performance today.

