There’s no doubt Andy Murray will be the sizzle when sneakers start to squeak at $600,000 San Diego Open, given his trio of Grand Slam singles crowns.

Make no mistake: Andrey Rublev, a 23-year-old Russian with a head of unruly red hair, is the steak.

The rising ATP Tour star who slept with his racket as a child, who also speaks English and Spanish, who splits current musical must-lists between Imagine Dragons and Iron Maiden, is himself a legitimate whos-who.

Rublev has skyrocketed to No. 5 in the world as he packs for San Diego.

I want to reach number 1, Rublev said in a recent interview. I think that’s normal for any tennis player when they’re young. I would like to reach the highest position. Well, see if it happens or not.

The smart money is hard to come by or not.

scramble in the Top 5 Rublev, hardly a household name outside tennis circles, puts in front of youth idol Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Rublev has become a crushing hard-court monster, winning the fifth most games since 2018, also ahead of Nadal and Federer and just seven behind Grand Slam flirt Novak Djokovic on the calendar. The six hard court titles in that period are on par with Federer for number 5 on the Tour.

In 2020, Rublev was stuck on a vapor trail from the start. He became the first player since 2004 to capture back-to-back titles in the first two weeks of the season. He led the Tour with five titles and the most wins (41).

When the main draw begins Monday at the Barnes Tennis Center, Rublev will be the tournament’s highest-ranked player.

To be honest I didn’t think this way, Rublev said he zoomed past legends in the rankings. I didn’t think if I would pass them or when I would pass them. Rafa and Roger, Novak play for different things. They are not playing to be Top 25.

It doesn’t matter to them if they are number 3 in the world. They play for records and slams.

It seems Rublev has remained mature and focused, despite the rocketship he was tethered to. Asked what big expense he made when he started banking real money, that is, during a career? nearly $9.4 million, He paused.

Buy a Black Sea villa? Climbing in an Aston Martin? Building a backyard zoo?

Reaching my first quarter (final) at the US Open (2017) allowed me to cover my expenses for the year, said Rublev, who became the youngest to reach that round of an Open since Andy Roddick in 2001. Maybe that year I bought a jacket or sneakers or something like that.

At 6-2 and 165 pounds, the lanky Rublev slams away with an imposing forehand that belies his mate. Some of it is rooted in diving into the sport with such youthful exuberance that he often found his racket in his bed as the new day dawned.

The closer to the racket, the faster he could race to the track.

I was in love, Rublev said about tennis. I would watch top games and, I don’t know, because I was so eager to practice the next morning.

Now people are watching him.

As his position in the sport grows, so does public awareness. At a late night Russian show, Rublev played table tennis against spectators. A Twitter account from Barcelona called Andrey Rublev’s Precious Limbs describes itself as devoted to Andrey Rublev’s arms and legs. No objectification, just love and adoration.

Instagram fan pages stretch from Mexico to Vietnam.

Honestly, I don’t know, Rublev said of the strangest part of his public personality. Now I have a nickname on Instagram because of the way I scream on the pitch.

Rublev took advantage of an unforgettable brush of tennis fame along the way.

In 2014, at the age of 16, Rublev’s tennis coach mother took him to the popular Spanish holiday destination of Mallorca. Someone came up with an overwhelming question.

A Russian connection asked if she wanted to practice with Nadal.

I said: Of course, said Rublev. I was more nervous about doing something wrong or talking too much. So I tried to give him a lot of space. I was shy and afraid to do anything that might make him think I was a little crazy.

But I was really excited. I did my best every workout.

That level of respect? These days, the feeling may be mutual.

San Diego Open

What: This is one of 10 ATP tournaments in the US this year and the first ATP tournament of this level ever in San Diego.

Wallet and Points: $600,000, including $92,515 for champion; 250 points in ATP rankings.

When: Qualifying, Saturday-Sunday. Four players advance to the main tournament, which starts on Monday. Tournament ends Sunday, October 3.

True: Barnes Tennis Center, 4490 W. Point Loma Blvd. Grandstands have been added for 2,000 center court seats and 400 on the adjacent field.

Field: 28 singles players; 16 double teams. Based on player rankings (eight in the Top 20), this is the second strongest ATP 250 tournament of the season.

Top 5 seeds (world ranking): 1. Andrey Rublev, Russia (5); 2. Casper Ruud, Norway (10); 3. Felix Auger-Aliassim, Canada (11); 4. Denis Shapovalov, Canada (12); 5. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland (13.)

Wildcards: Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray (Great Britain) leads the contingent of three wildcard entries. He was number 1 in 2016, when he finished the year with a winning streak of 24 games. His Wimbledon titles came in 2013 and 2016. Japan’s Kei Nishikori and Rancho Santa Fes Brandon Nakashima also received wild card berths.

Local angle: Nakashima, 20, is currently in 85th place, from 166th to last year. He reached the second round of this year’s US Open with an opening win over No. 19 John Isner in three sets. Rancho Santa Fe native Taylor Fritz, 23, qualified for the main draw with his place at number 39. He currently lives in Rancho Palos Verdes. San Diego’s Zach Svajda, 18, is competing in qualifiers after progressing to the second round of this year’s US Open. He earned a berth in the US Open main draw by winning his second title in the USTA 18s Boys Nationals in early August.

Tickets: Prices include $20 for a daily terrain pass, $30 for a daily non-reserved grandstand seat, and $99 for VIP per session over the last weekend.

Parking: $20 at Liberty Station with shuttle to the property, VIP parking on site only.

Online: barnessdopen.com

GLAE THIEN