Jensen Castle Cards Career Low at Mason Rudolph Championship

FRANKLIN, Tennessee, Kentucky Women’s Golfer Jensen Castle was in her US Women’s Amateur championship form during the first round of the Mason Rudolph Championship on Friday.

Recaptured some of the summer magic with which she won the United States Golf Association’s National Championship in August, Castle roared out the gates of the Vanderbilt Legends Club (par 72, 6,475 yards) in Franklin, Tennessee, for a 6-under- par 66.

Not only did Castle get the best score of her college career, it was one of the best rounds in school history and just gave her a shot behind co-leaders Auston Kim of Vanderbilt and Hsin-Yu Lu of Oregon.

Fueled by Castle’s career-high eight birdies, the Wildcats posted a team score of 3-over-par 291 the best of the young season and are in seventh place en route to Saturday’s second round. No. 22 Oregon leads the first round with a score of 11 under par, five shots ahead of tournament host Vanderbilt.

“We have a lot of positives to take with us today,” UK head coach Golda Chest said. “I know the final score could have been better and we struggled to finish, but we played the par 3s much better today and we hit more greens as a team. We need to keep adjusting our pace on the greens. We had a good practice session after the lap to get some better speed control and I hope we can improve that tomorrow morning.”

The second round action kicks off Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Live scoring remains available on Golfstat.com.

Castle set the seventh best round in the program’s record book on Friday with a plethora of birdies. She rolled into four on each side, but the most impressive stretch came in the middle of the day when she made the turn from the back nine to the front nine. There, she carded six birdies on eight holes, including four straights at 17, 18, 1, and 2.

The junior from West Columbia, South Carolina, was the only one in charge at the time before Kim and Lu made their moves.

“I’m so excited for Jensen,” Borst said. “She should have done a low round and she made some great shots today to give herself a lot of great birdies. She did a really good job staying in every shot, and I know she’s looking forward to getting back on the track in the morning with her teammates.”

Castle’s presence at the top of the standings should come as no surprise after the summer she’s enjoyed. She defeated some of the country’s top players in early August on her way to the 2021 US Women’s Amateur title, then played a key role in Team USA’s victory at the Curtis Cup in Wales. She has taken seven top-20 finishes with two top-10 shows representing the UK, but the school’s record-holder average stroke rate for one season is aiming for her first collegiate win.

sophomore Laney Frye achieved her second round of par or better this season with an even par 72 on Friday. The 2021 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman roster posted five birdies in the round but was offset by five bogeys. Frye was only 2 under par in the round, but closed with bogeys on two of the last four holes to finish on a level par to finish in 22nd place.

With the exception of a triple bogey on her second hole and a double bogey on her last hole, fifth-year senior Rikke Svejgard Nielsen enjoyed a solid day at the course. Remove the 5-over-par score on those two holes and she was 1-under-par for the rest of the round. She is in 50th place with 4-over par.

Junior Maria Villanueva Aperribay was even par through her first nine holes, but played her second nine at 5-over par. With a 77 she is in 60th place.

Junior Marissa Wenzler makes her 2021-22 season debut after missing the opener at the Wolverine Invitational due to illness. Wenzler fired a 6-over-par 78 to tie for 72nd.

Kentucky took ninth place at the Wolverine Invitational in Ann Arbor, Michigan earlier this month. Despite the slow start, expectations remain high for the Wildcats after their NCAA Championship breakthrough in the spring and an amazing summer individually. All five players who helped the UK qualify for the NCAA Championship Finals for the first time in 29 years are back this season and in action this weekend.

The Mason Rudolph Championship field is a challenge. With a significant SEC presence, seven teams from all five of the 15 teams in the field have been ranked in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s latest Coaches survey.

This weekend’s appearance marks the second of four fall tournaments for the Wildcats.

For the latest news on the Kentucky women’s golf team, follow the team Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as on the web at UKathletics.com.