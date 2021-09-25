Connect with us

Amazon The Cricket Quiz Answers Win exciting prizes

Amazon The Cricket Quiz Answers updated on this page. The Cricket Amazon Quiz is live in the Funzone section with 5 general knowledge questions.

Amazon Quiz Answers

How to Play Amazon The Cricket Quiz

1. Download Amazon app from Google Play Store OR Apple store.
2. Open & log in to the Amazon app.
3. Find “Funzone of Quiz Word in the app & Find the Quiz”
4. There are a total of 5 questions
5. Answer all quiz questions correctly to enter the lucky draw.

Amazon The Cricket Quiz Answers Today Win exciting prizes

  1. Answer: (B) 3
  2. Answer: (D) Smriti Mandhana
  3. Answer: (B) Riyan Parag
  4. Answer: (C) KL Rahul
  5. Answer: (A) Smriti Mandhana

Quiz page: Play now

Amazon The Cricket Quiz answers and questions

Question 1: How many Red Bull athletes did you see in the video?

Answer: (B)3

Question 2: Name the female athlete in the video?

Answer: (NS)Smriti Mandhana

Question 3: Who represents Assam in Domestic Cricket?

Answer: (B)Ryan Parag

Question 4: Which athlete is the first Indian to score a century in ODI debut?

Answer:(C)KL Rahul

Question 5: Which athlete is India’s youngest T20 captain in 2019?

Answer: (AN)Smriti Mandhana

Amazon The Cricket Quiz Details, Timing & Prices

Quiz title Amazon Quiz The Cricket Quiz
Quiz Prize: Exciting prices
Number of winners 1
Competition period: September 24, 2021 Until September 29, 2021
Winner announcement October 10, 2021
Remark: Don’t forget to search Amazon Quiz Top Hunt

About the quiz:

This competition starts on September 24, 2021 from 00:00 AM to September 29, 2021 at 11:59:59 PM. During the competition period, anyone can play this quiz and enter Lucky Draw to win 5000.

A total of 5 prizes will be provided under Amazon Quiz The The Cricket Quiz. Prizes will be sent to the final winners by Amazon courier before October 10, 2021. after the quiz is over, you can check the Amazon FZ Contest winners list.

