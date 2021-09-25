Sports
Amazon The Cricket Quiz Answers Win exciting prizes
Amazon The Cricket Quiz Answers updated on this page. The Cricket Amazon Quiz is live in the Funzone section with 5 general knowledge questions.
Amazon Quiz Answers
How to Play Amazon The Cricket Quiz
1. Download Amazon app from Google Play Store OR Apple store.
2. Open & log in to the Amazon app.
3. Find “Funzone of Quiz Word in the app & Find the Quiz”
4. There are a total of 5 questions
5. Answer all quiz questions correctly to enter the lucky draw.
Amazon The Cricket Quiz Answers Today Win exciting prizes
Amazon The Cricket Quiz answers and questions
Question 1: How many Red Bull athletes did you see in the video?
Answer: (B)3
Question 2: Name the female athlete in the video?
Answer: (NS)Smriti Mandhana
Question 3: Who represents Assam in Domestic Cricket?
Answer: (B)Ryan Parag
Question 4: Which athlete is the first Indian to score a century in ODI debut?
Answer:(C)KL Rahul
Question 5: Which athlete is India’s youngest T20 captain in 2019?
Answer: (AN)Smriti Mandhana
Amazon The Cricket Quiz Details, Timing & Prices
|Quiz title
|Amazon Quiz The Cricket Quiz
|Quiz Prize:
|Exciting prices
|Number of winners
|1
|Competition period:
|September 24, 2021 Until September 29, 2021
|Winner announcement
|October 10, 2021
|Remark: Don’t forget to search Amazon Quiz Top Hunt
About the quiz:
This competition starts on September 24, 2021 from 00:00 AM to September 29, 2021 at 11:59:59 PM. During the competition period, anyone can play this quiz and enter Lucky Draw to win 5000.
A total of 5 prizes will be provided under Amazon Quiz The The Cricket Quiz. Prizes will be sent to the final winners by Amazon courier before October 10, 2021. after the quiz is over, you can check the Amazon FZ Contest winners list.
Sources
2/ https://tophunt.in/amazon-the-cricket-quiz-answers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
