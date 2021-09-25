St. Louis Cardinals Match Season’s Longest Winning Run with 13th Consecutive





CHICAGO — The St. Louis Cardinals tied the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics for the longest winning streak of the season thanks to an 8-5 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Friday. The 13 straight wins are the second longest for the Cardinals since they joined the National League in 1892. They won 14 in a row in 1935. “We know,” Friday’s Game 1 starter, JA Happ, said after the game. “The good thing to see is the focus. Those are the things (win streaks) that happen when you’re on a good team and it’s going well.” The Cardinals were helped by three home runs of two runs. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt hit his 30th of the year in the third inning. Pinch hitter Jose Rondon went deep in the fifth, while outfielder Tyler O’Neill hit his 30th, also in the fifth inning. His blast gave the Cardinals three 30-home hitters, the second time in franchise history, as third baseman Nolan Arenado already has 33. Happ was asked if the team can appreciate the length of the win streak while he is in the midst of it. The Cardinals are the eighth team in history to record a 13-game or better winning streak in September (or later). “We’re still in the middle of it (playoff race), we’re getting there,” he said. “We still feel it. No pressure, but the need to focus on performing. We are in a good place to do that.” The only bad news for St. Louis from Game 1 is that short stop Edmundo Sosa left the game after being hit by a pitch in one hand. X-rays were negative. “Fortunately, it looks like there is no break,” said manager Mike Shidt. “It was definitely scary watching.” Shidt indicated that Sosa could miss three to five days. Going into Game 2 of their doubleheader on Friday-evening, the Cardinals had a 4.5 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL’s second wildcard spot.

