Pemra fined TV channel for comments against female cricketer





KARACHI: Pakistan’s Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has fined Rs 200,000 TV channel Neo News for broadcasting insensitive, humiliating, derogatory and hateful comments by cricketer Abdul Razzaq and others against Pakistani cricket team player Nida Dar during his program G Sarkar with Nauman Ijaz. In a video clip of the program that aired on June 6, Razzaq commented on Dar’s appearance, strongly suggesting that the latter looked more like a man than a woman. The clip had attracted social media attention and outrage, according to Dawn.com. Renowned tennis player Aisamul Haq Qureshi subsequently filed a complaint with the Pemras Council of Complaints through barrister Khadija Siddiqi, seeking action against Neo News. According to the Pemra injunction, the complaint stated that the show’s female host also humiliates and shames the careers of female cricketers, specifically stating that female cricketers usually leave cricket when they get married. The Complaints Committee noted that the comment about women leaving cricket after marriage was a generalization leading to blatant discrimination against the female gender. Referring to Razzaq’s comments, the council said the cricketer was suggesting a presupposed idea that cricket is a sport only for boys who define the masculine nature of the sport. The order also referred to the female host who asked Nida Dar if a cricketer could wear long hair. The female host insinuates that short hair is too masculine and female cricketers are somewhat of an anomaly, it said. Referring to another presenter and actor comment by Nauman Ijaz, who asked why athletes didn’t play the sport in a three-piece suit, the council called the comment highly problematic, deeply rooted. [in] misogyny and prejudice and contempt. This attitude demonstrates how widely accepted the belief is that men have a greater right to be misogynistic than women have a right not to be treated with hate, it said, adding that women deserved to be treated with respect and that attacking were to be taken seriously on the basis of gender. Counsel for the defendant, Amina Ali, claimed that the comments made during the show were of a general nature and had been misconstrued by the petitioner to damage the reputation of the broadcaster in question. The respondent further argued that the program was comedic in nature and it is vital to understand that the standard of humor or comedy more than often includes puns, puns and witty jokes. Amina Ali said the show’s hosts were in awe and admiration for Nida Dar and that they encouraged and supported her. She claimed that host(s) comments were taken out of context, misrepresented and misinterpreted. However, the council concluded that the comments made against Nida Dar were insensitive, demeaning, derogatory and hateful and in violation of Pemra laws. It advised Neo News to fine Rs 500,000 and send the station to offer an unreserved apology to the complainant and women as a whole and refrain from giving airtime to guest speakers with a history of insensitive comments towards women. It also called for all satellite channels to be cautious when broadcasting content about women. Pemra approved all recommendations except the fine of Rs 500,000, and instead imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on Neo News. Published in Dawn, September 25, 2021

