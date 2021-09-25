BYU Football: Is Jaren Hall Hurt?





BYU Football may have to turn to backup Baylor Romney this Saturday when the Cougars host South Florida. Late in the fourth quarter against Arizona State, Jaren Hall took a QB tie in the middle of the field for a big first deficit. While he was being tackled, he was found to have punched the knee of an ASU defender in the ribs. Early reports, including from Hall himself, said he just “got the wind out of the sky”, but after re-watching the match, there may be more to it than just that. On rewatching the game, the time between hitting Hall and Baylor running onto the field for the crucial third and goal situation was six minutes and ten seconds. BYU also had three unused timeouts before the game was played. For all intents and purposes, whether you believe in backup or not, doesn’t it make more sense to buy as much time as possible and try to get your starter back out? If the wind had just blown out of Hall first as someone this has happened to myself a few times it wouldn’t take six minutes to recover but other than that it sure would have taken a time out or two to use more than enough time to recover right? Unless it’s more than what’s being reported. Again, this is all speculation as I have no inside source on this particular matter, at least one willing to make it public, but what happened on Saturday night doesn’t match up. If you put that on top of the unverifiable rumors circulating, and you wonder if Hall will play this Saturday, or if Romney will get the starting nod. We probably won’t have an official word until kick-off, but either way, the Cougars should have no trouble sending the Bulls away early in the game.

