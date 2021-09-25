Arjun shines in Trotters win – The New Indian Express





Through Express News Service CHENNAI: The century of ArjunP Murthy (134) came in handy for Globe Trotters to beat MRC A by six wickets in the fourth round of the VAP Trophy at the TI-Murugappa grounds here on Friday. Arjun and Ricky Bhuai added 96 runs in 98 balls for the third wicket. Jolly Rovers CC with 16 points and Nelson SC with 14 points have entered the final four stages with one league round to go. Short scores: Group A: At Guru Nanak: Swaraj 217 in 50 ovs (R Vivek 71, B Rahul 42, J Kousik 3/36, Bhargav Bhatt 3/36) lost to Vijay 218/4 in 46 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 74, J Kousik 50, B Praanesh 3/39); At MAC: UFCC (T Nagar) 228/7 in 50 ovs (K Vishal Vaidhya 74, Kedhar Devdhar 41) lost to MCC 232/3 in 45 ovs (S Sujay 103, Tushar Raheja 64); At SSN: Nelson 261/8 in 50 ovs (V Subramania Siva 81 no, P Praveen Kumar 59, M Prabhu 40, R Rohit 4/44) bt Young Stars 221 in 46.4 ovs (R Sathyanarayan 84 no, S Mohan Prasath 51, M Kamalesh 40, M Prabhu 3/53); Group B: At IIT: Grand Slam 162 in 41 ovs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 36, DT Chandrasekar 3/14) lost to Jolly Rovers 164/4 in 30.2 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 84, Dhruv Shorey 48 no); At CPT: India Pistons 186 in 39.5 ovs (S Guru Raghavendran 48, S Nikhilesh 3/45, P Nirmal Kumar 3/43) bt IOB 177 in 37.3 ovs (Abhishek M Hegde 67); At TI: MRC A 247/7 in 50 ovs (B Anirudh Sitaram 55, M Affan Khader 58 no) lost to Globe Trotters 249/4 in 43.4 ovs (Arjun P Murthy 134, Maan K Bafna 40 no). Table tennis tournament

Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association, along with Dhronacharya Academy of DDATT, Chengalpattu district, will conduct the state’s first ranking tournament at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology for boys and girls on October 2 and 3.

