The pressure is not on Bears QB Justin Fields vs. the Browns. It’s on Matt Nagy.

This is when an offensive mastermind would prove himself.

While the starting quarterback taken out by injury would be a major setback for most teams, moving from Andy Dalton to Justin Fields is no problem and that’s not a problem dropped in the lap of coach Matt Nagys. It’s an opportunity.

An exciting one.

Nagy’s imagination started spinning as he studied Fields for the draft and he showed snapshots of those ideas in the first two games. But as the Bears gear up for a visit to the Browns on Sunday, it’s time to design a full game plan around a quarterback who is inexperienced, but multi-dimensional and more polished than most rookies.

A quarterback who can throw the ball like he can, run like he can, has the ability to handle, the fire and the competitiveness, that’s why you’re going to get him, Nagy said. When the time comes, there will be many good things we can do with this transgression, but it will take some time.

Patience is wise, but Nagy doesn’t have time. His job is on the line, and while no one expects the Bears to make it to the Super Bowl, he must live up to the credentials he was hired with: an expert quarterback teacher and a limitlessly creative play-caller.

There was little evidence to back up either claim over the past two seasons, as his quarterbacks struggled and the Bears scored the seventh fewest points in the NFL.

Now would be a good time to come up with a brilliant plan. Show us something.

No one doubts Fields’ talent. The concern is whether Nagy knows how to use it.

While Nagy praised Fields’ progress over the past five months and admitted that he surpassed all internal benchmarks at the start of the season, his rigid commitment to Dalton prevented Fields from showing he could handle even more.

This week, with Fields on the scouting team and the full share of the first team representatives, was an eye opener for Nagy.

Theres little things that learned, Nagy said. There are things we saw that we may not have seen for the first two weeks. That part is good.

That’s the beauty of him with these great reps in practice, which he didn’t get. But now he has a chance to do it, so we have to take advantage of it.

Fields’ mobility, whether for a sprint in the field or just to gain time, could make up for any shortcomings of the Bears attack. He is not so dependent on the offensive line or the play of Nagys that works. The game can implode, or the defense can simply cover every facet of it, and Fields can still make something happen, as he did when he started a late third and ninety yards to take the win over the Bengals.

Mobile quarterbacks make the game harder for a defense, Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks said. There are many benefits to having a quarterback who can move in the sack, get you out of a bad situation, even keep his eye on the field and make a good throw.

Fields is a weapon.

And it would be easy to make excuses for Nagy and the offense as they face a good team as opposed to a much more favorable scenario at home next week against the Lions, but the Bears can’t keep pointing at strong opponents and shaking their hands. up as they did against the Rams.

Sure, the Rams and Browns are good, but a lot more teams like them are coming. Nagy went 3-11 against playoff teams for the past two regular seasons. Two of those wins were in 2019 against the Vikings, one in a pointless final, and the other was over eventual champion Buccaneers last season.

That’s why the pressure isn’t really on Fields. It’s on Nagy.