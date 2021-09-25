2021 Mid-American Conference Football Week 4 Game Preview: Toledo Rockets vs. Ball State Cardinals

Game Notes

Time and date: Saturday, September 25 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, September 25 at 2:00 PM ET Network: ESPN+

ESPN+ Venue: Scheumann Stadium Muncie, IN

Scheumann Stadium Muncie, IN Scatter: Toledo (-5)

Toledo (-5) ESPN-FPI: Toledo has a 71.0 percent chance of winning

Toledo has a 71.0 percent chance of winning All time series: Toledo leads, 24-21-1

Toledo leads, 24-21-1 Last meeting: Ball State 27, Toledo 24 November 28, 2020

Set the scene

Going into the 2021 season, the Cardinals and Rockets were labeled with the highest odds of winning the MAC West division. But suddenly, after three weeks, instead of a MAC West matchup, both teams aim to save their seasons from a disastrous 1-3 start. Not many programs in college football have endured tougher Week 3 performances than these two. Ball State, the reigning conference champion, fell to Wyoming 45-12 in a game that was essentially over before halftime. Meanwhile, Toledo was shocked at home with a scoreless, struggling Colorado State program by the not-so-close final score of 22-6.

Ball State (1-2) controlled the last two iterations of this matchup, but Toledo (1-2) hopes to spoil the Cardinals season next Saturday in Muncie, IN. This will be MAC’s first conference match this year, so the winner will get an early lead at the top of the leaderboard, one step closer to the target set to appear in Detroit in December.

Prospects of Ball State Cardinals

Ball State entered 2021 and appeared to be a continuation of the 2020 squad that won the MAC Championship Game, won the Arizona Bowl and finished with a No. 23 national ranking in the AP poll. Those six preseason AP votes tied to the Cardinals name are now long gone after a 1-2 start.

The concerns first arose after an inconclusive win over FCS opponent Western Illinois on opening weekend. While the 44-13 loss to a dominant Penn State team may be seen as excusable, Saturday’s 32-point loss to Wyoming certainly wasn’t.

Nothing has gone right for the Cardinals offense this season, and Ball State is aiming for massive improvements in quarterback play and rushed play heading into this pivotal week. Ball State benched longtime starter Drew Plitt after endured a 31-0 deficit at halftime last week, but Plitt has the golden opportunity for a recovery performance this week. He dropped more than 300 passing yards last year with a 74 percent completion rate against Toledo and will aim to replicate those numbers to shake off a rough start to the 2021 season.

Targeting star receiver Justin Hall should be an area of ​​focus for this team. Hall carried the offense against Western Illinois to the tune of eight receptions, 137 yards and two touchdowns. In the two games since then, Hall has been limited to nine receptions for 55 yards. The Cardinals must get the ball to the All-MAC senior playmaker by any means necessary, be it jet sweeps or dump passes, because his success is highly correlated with team success. As of 2018, Ball State is 5-1 when Hall reaches over 100 receiving yards.

Another reason Ball States’ violation stalls is the lack of pre-protection. Plitt took five sacks last week and didn’t even play in the second half. Facing consistent high pressure is a determining factor in making Ball State the only MAC team to average at least two turnovers per game this year. Opposing defenses have received as many touchdown passes from Ball State quarterbacks as Ball State receivers this season, a problem that cannot continue if the Cardinals want a chance at a repeat.

On the other side of the ball, the Cardinals don’t force a turnover either. Their only takeaway this season is an interception from Nic Jones in their opening win. This was a Ball State team known for exerting pressure with its linebacking corps and reaping the rewards last year, as evidenced by producing four interceptions in the Arizona Bowl victory over San Jose State.

Ball State allows plenty of points on short fields and turnover, but the defense hasn’t been as sloppy as scoreboards have suggested. The Cardinals haven’t been as ruthless as they were last season in defending the pass or the run, but they still present plenty of noticeable firepower in a linebacking corps with 2020 All-MAC rosters Jaylin Thomas, Brandon Martin and Christian Albright and 2020 MAC Championship Game MVP Jimmy Daw.

Toledo Rockets Outlook

Toledo was about 90 seconds away from taking a signature program win at Notre Dame, which would have marked the Rockets’ first top 10 win since 2003. However, the defense fell apart on a 3-play, 75-yard, 26-second drive for the Fighting Irish and Notre Dame escaped after surviving the brief scare. A week later, Toledo follows an almost iconic win with a completely deflated loss.

Colorado State was already ravaged by an FCS team, losing to Vanderbilt, the only other FBS team to lose three scores to an FCS opponent. However, the Rams overtook the Glass Bowl last Saturday and smothered Toledos’ attack in a 22-6 win. The Toledos defense largely did its job and the only touchdown scored by either team was a 70-yard punt return for the Rams.

The offense, however, was a different story. Colorado State dominated the line of scrimmage to hold the Rockets to 21 rushing yards on 28 carriers and force six sacks in the unfortunate offense. The Rams got regular passes and Toledo couldn’t get across the field with any regularity. Serious penalties also played an important role. The Rockets ended the afternoon with 11 penalties for 89 yards, including a holding that wiped out their only touchdown of the day. Many of these flags were avoidable pre-snap penalties that often made third and fourth down situations more difficult. Combining the countless sacks and penalties, it was no surprise that Toledo converted only 4/18 third downs and 1/4 fourth downs.

But the offense is hoping for a big bounce-back week as the program looks for its first win over Ball State since 2018. Toledo will likely support the two quarterback system, where Carter Bradley throws the most passes, but Dequan Finn checks regularly. in to give a boost. the running game. However, the main x-factor in this team is All-MAC halfback Bryant Koback. Just as Justin Halls’ performance correlates with Ball States’ results, Koback has a similar impact on Toledo. The Rockets are 11-5 since 2019 when he generates more than 50 rushing yards and 0-5 when he doesn’t. Two of Koback’s roughest appearances came against Ball State, with the Cardinals holding him at 38 yards in 2019 and 33 yards in 2020 at 13 each.

Looking at the Toledos air raid, the Rockets split the wealth just as much as any team in the MAC. Four Rockets already account for seven catches this year and Devin Maddox seems to be emerging as Bradley’s favorite target. Maddox currently has 254 receiving yards on 14 receptions through the year, but longtime staple Bryce Mitchell has been a reliable downfield threat as well as seven receptions for 121 yards this season.

The Toledos defense is well in the middle of the pack when it comes to points and yards allowed per game. The passing defense currently has the advantage, and other than two runs at Notre Dame this season, that unit has been quite spectacular. Even in the Notre Dame game, Toledos quarterback Jack Coan’s defensive backs provided some tough covers. They broke out five passes and Chris McDonald even jumped a route for a pick six that day.

McDonald mans one end of the field, while Samuel Womack controls the other. Womack is an intriguing prospect because of his active hands in the secondary. He has already had an interception this season, ranking fourth in the FBS in pass deflections in 2019. His match-up with Hall should attract the most attention on Saturday.

Forecast

Toledo is a 5-point favorite on the road in this battle of programs desperate for a win. That might be surprising given Ball State won the last two games in the series with a combined score of 69-38 and the Cardinals are reigning MAC champions back with about 20 starters.

This year’s game in Muncie seems destined to come to an end. It’s hard to decide which offense to put your trust in more, but I feel Drew Plitt will return to 2020 form after two tough weeks in Penn State and Wyoming. Also, Ball States’ horde of All-MAC linebackers in should be able to control the scrimmage against Toledo, just like Colorado State did. If Toledo can’t fix anything on the ground, Ball State has mastered the formula to stop the Rockets for the third year in a row.

Secondary Toledos will test Ball States receivers successfully, so this one will be on the lowest scoring side. Cardinals come out on top with a field goal.

Prediction: Ball State 26, Toledo 23