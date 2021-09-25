Longtime Colorado hockey umpire seeking new Aspen officials among youth ranks





Aspen High School Hockey will host Resurrection Christian on Saturday, February 3, 2018.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Peter Arnold’s playing career ended after high school, but his time on the ice continues a few decades later. Arnold has been an American hockey official and new resident of Aspen for many years. Arnold is looking for the next generation of hockey referees among the youth ranks in the Roaring Fork Valley. I know from my time as a referee that it has made me a better player. I saw more of the ice, I saw the game, I saw games develop, Arnold said. These kids here don’t need the money and I’m trying to find some other motivation to let some kids out. You can start in USA Hockey from the age of 12. If I get three or four boys and girls to come out of youth hockey to draw the lines and try, that’s a win for me. Arnold will lead an on-duty Level 1 seminar at the Aspen Recreation Center on Sunday. It’s the start of a new role he has at Aspen Junior Hockey, where he has been put in charge of running planning and employment in the valley. He has been trained by USA Hockey to conduct such seminars. A graduate of the University of Michigan, Arnold has been visiting Aspen since his teens in the early to mid-1980s and even spent a ski vacation year at the base of Aspen Mountain during the winter of 1996-97. He eventually moved to Steamboat Springs in 2002 and called it his home until recently moving to Aspen with his family. Arnold has made many trips over the years to Aspen and other ski areas in the western slopes to direct ice hockey games, something he has been doing since 1987. I was a high school student and I got into it because I wanted to improve my skating and learn the rules better and I thought I could give back to the game, Arnold said. The money was always a nice perk, but never the motivation. Peter Arnold poses with his wife Lenka, daughter Emma and son Thomas. The family recently moved to Aspen, where Peter is now in charge of youth hockey planning and service.

Courtesy photo. To become a civil servant and participate in the Sunday seminar with Arnold, one must register as a level 1 civil servant through American hockey website via the civil servants tab. After registration, there will be an option to select a seminar, whose Aspen must be listed. While there will be some ice age on Sunday morning, Arnold said much of the seminar will be through PowerPoint presentations and the like, part of an enhanced and concise training program that USA Hockey has developed to get more officials into ice skating. USA Hockey has done a great job, a tremendous amount of work, to make the process of meeting your requirements a lot easier, Arnold said. It’s been tough for a while. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aspentimes.com/news/longtime-colorado-hockey-ref-searching-for-fresh-aspen-officials-among-youth-ranks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]pany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos