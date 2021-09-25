Pirates Drop Home Match with Marquette, 3-1





Next game: at Fordham 28-09-2021 | 7 p.m. South Orange, New Jersey The Pirates fell 3-1 against Marquette at Owen T. Carroll Field on Friday-evening. The Golden Eagles scored twice in the first half and didn’t look back to give the Pirates their second setback of the season. Ian Albuquerque (Sao Paulo, Brazil) got the Pirates on the board late in the bottom half when The Hall fell to 4-2-2 in the season. How it happened After earning a free kick from about 15 meters outside the Pirate Penalty Area, Edrey Caceres took the free kick and successfully found the back of the net for the opening goal of the match. For Caceres it was his second score of the season. In the 34e minute, Zyan Andrade found Lukas Sunesson in the penalty area where Sunesson could get his head in to double Golden Eagle’s lead before the end of the first half. The Pirates were able to beat Marquette 11-4 in the first half and led 8-0 on corners, but went into the half trailing 2-0. Turning point In the second half, Caceres struck again, this time on a pass by Andrade in the penalty area. For Andrade it was his second helper of the evening and third of the season.

When time ran out in the game, the Pirates were able to get on the leaderboard with 10 seconds left. Mans Saebbo (Gothenburg, Sweden) dropped a ball for Andrea Borg (Sliema, Malta) on the near sideline where Borg crossed a ball in the Marquette box. There, Albuquerque was able to get his head on the crotch and beat the Golden Eagle keeper to narrow the lead to 3-1. 90′ | Albuquerque puts the Pirates on the board. Golden Eagles 3, Pirates 1#HALL | #BEfutbol pic.twitter.com/zbLtqcvJdd — Seton Hall Men’s Soccer (@SHUMSOC) September 25, 2021 goals 12′ Caceres (2)

34′ Sunesson (2) by Andrade (2)

70′ Caceres (3) two today from Andrade (3)

90′ Albuquerque by Borg and Saebbo Inside the numbers The Pirates defeated the Golden Eagles 17-8, but the Golden Eagles held the lead in shots on target, 5-2.

The hall had 10 corners to Marquette’s four.

Andreas Nota (Rome, Italy) made two saves in the setback, his first of the season.

made two saves in the setback, his first of the season. Luca Dahn (Kahl, Germany) and Maurice Williams (West Orange, New Jersey) led the Pirates by three shots each.

and led the Pirates by three shots each. Due to the setback, the Pirates fall back to 4-2-2 on the season and 0-2-0 in BIG EAST play. News & Notes 13 different Pirates have now found the back of the net this season with 27 assists on a total of 20 goals.

The goal for Albuquerque was the first of his career.

With helpers tonight, Saebbo and Borg each took their respective first assists of the season.

Thanks to the late count, the Pirates haven’t been knocked out at Owen T. Carroll Field in 689 days. Next one The Pirates head out on Tuesday for a non-conference matchup with Fordham. Kick-off is scheduled at 7 p.m

