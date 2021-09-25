FANTASY Dashboard – Group B Eliminator – Match 21 – Dream11 European Cricket Championship





THEIR Timeline: WLWLWLLL (Average score for 111, average score against 112) BY MEANS OF Timeline: LLLLLLWW (Average score for 102, average score against 116) HONGAY (HUN) Captain: Marc Ahuja wicket keeper: Satyadeep Aswatnarayan Projected top order: Zeeshan Kukikhel, Hard Mandhya, Marc Ahuja, Zahir Safi Mohammed Projected opening Bowlers: Habib Deldar, Hard Mandhya, Abhishek Kheterpal and Asanka Weligimage Spin options: Hard Mandhya HUNGARY Key players: Zahir Safi Mohammed, experienced right-handed mid-range batsman, highest points scorer for HUN who amassed 206 runs in eight games, including a crucial 43 from 14 balls vs POR, and 57 from just 22 balls vs NED XI on Wednesday. Zeeshan KukikheI, star all-rounder for Hungary, second highest run scorer for THEIR who amassed 170 points in eight games and picked up SEVEN wickets. He also took home the man of the match for his all-round performance against POR. Hard Mandhya, right handed batsman and right arm off spinner, very consistent with his line and height and is generally frugal, has picked up EIGHT wickets in eight matches and scored 110 runs. Abhishek Kheterpal, right-handed fast bowler who likes to take the new ball and swing it either way, he’s a real threat in the power playovers. Top wicket taker for Hungary scalps 12 wickets, including a joint tournament best figures of 4-10 vs Portugal taking home a man of the match award. Salman Khan, left arm pacer, second highest wicket taker for Hungary taking up NINE wickets in eight games with a 3-12 best return. Can add valuable runs in the order, bracing an undefeated 19 out of 5 balls vs NED XI on Thursday. PORTUGAL (FRONT) Captain: Najjam Shahzad wicket keeper: Francoise Stoman Projected top order: Azhar AndaniSharn Gomez, Amir Zaib, Anthony Chambers Projected opening Bowlers: Junaid Khan, Najjam Shahzad Spin options: Md Siraj Nipo, Amandeep Singh PORTUGAL Key players: Najjam Shahzad, star all-rounder, reliable batsman who can anchor the innings very well, has scored 68 runs in seven strikes. He also picked up EIGHT wickets. Amir Zaib, another valuable all-rounder with extensive ECN experience. Top scorer for Portugal with 222 runs in eight games with a SR of 200. He hit an unbeaten 72 on just 18 balls against Romania. Also took EIGHT wickets with the ball. Junaid Khan, very good with the bat and equally sharp with the ball, the left arm looked deadly quickly with the ball both at the start and in the death overs, top wicket taker for POR who picked up 13 wickets in eight games with a best return of 4 -14 vs ROM. Sharn Gomez, stylish left-handed batsman, second highest points scorer for POR with 204 runs in eight games. Scored back-to-back fifties on Wednesday to help his team qualify for Finals Day. Imran Khan, all-rounder, did not shoot with the bat who scored only 41 runs in six innings, but was exceptionally good with the ball, the second highest wicket taker for POR who picked up 12 wickets. After six losses at the trot, Portugal came out of nowhere to win two out of two on Thursday to qualify for Romania and stay alive in the competition. Buoyed by those victories, Portugal will be confident in the Eliminator and will now use their wits against Hungary, who have had a three-game losing streak. Last time they met: ECC21.030 | THEIR 124 final POR 97 (21 Sep 2021) Match Prediction: Portugal (POR) to keep their progress with another win. Tune in to the LIVE action from Spain Monday to Friday from 0700 GMT * 0900 CEST * 1230 IST * Connect with the ECN on our Official Telegram Channel

