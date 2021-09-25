Sports
No. 3 Ohio State Closes St. Thomas in Season Opener 6-0
The Ohio State women’s hockey season opener was nothing short of excitement for Buckeye fans.
New. 3 Ohio State shutout St. Thomas in both teams season opener 6-0 Friday at the OSU Ice Rink.
This game marks Tommies’ first game as a Division I hockey team, having played Division III for 23 seasons. With a new head coach and 12 new players, this was a historic game for the St. Thomas team.
Two tripping phone calls kept the Buckeyes in the box in the first period.
After two shots on target, senior striker Paetyn Levis went into the penalty area with a minor penalty about three minutes into the game. Youth defender Hadley Hartmez also made a trip to the penalty area in the first period with a minor penalty.
However, the Buckeyes killed both penalties in the first period as the Tommies failed to capitalize on the power play opportunities.
Both senior goalkeeper Andrea Braendli and senior goalkeeper Alexa Dobchuk finished the first period with perfect save rates as no one could get the puck to the back of the net.
The Buckeyes broke the silence in the second period with back-to-back goals from forward junior Brooke Bink and graduate Clair DeGeorge about three minutes into the third period respectively.
Head coach Nadine Muzerall said she sensed a goal was on the way.
We needed everything to break the seal, Muzerall said. We just had to get to one and then I felt it would open.
After four seasons for Bemidji State, it was DeGeorges’ first goal in scarlet and gray.
It was all a bit hazy to me, DeGeorge said. It was a great moment and I owe it all to my teammates in the end.
Ohio State continued to add to the scoreboard with another series of back-to-back goals. Goals from junior forward Jennifer Gardiner and Levis gave the Buckeyes a 4-0 lead.
In the second period alone, the Buckeyes had 21 shots on target.
The scoring didn’t stop after that, as sophomore forward Jenna Buglioni found the net 2:46 in the third. Parent scored later in the period to round out the goals for the night and give the Buckeyes a 6-0 lead.
I just shot along the ice hoping for a rebound or hoping to do some damage and it went over five holes, Buglioni said. Getting started in the third period was good for us.
Braendli ended the night stopping all 16 shots at her. Muzerall said it is often overlooked how difficult it is for a goalkeeper to stay mentally in the game when he is not faced with many shots.
She came in ready and just owns the net and tracks well, Muzerall said.
Muzerall said that while there are areas for improvement, there were many positives, particularly the mention of the zone entrances and the ability to enter.
They were doing well as a unit of five when the game got underway, Muzerall said. They started working from low to high and got some shots through.
The two teams will compete again on the ice at the OSU Ice Rink at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
