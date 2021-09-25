Sports
Dylan Cease ends White Sox 1-0 win with bruised triceps
A day after celebrating their first division title in 13 years, the last thing the White Sox needed was a buzzkill.
It came in the form of righthanded Dylan Cease who was hit on the pitching arm by a hard ball at Progressive Field on Friday in a 1-0 win over the Indians. Cease was outstanding, throwing 5 innings of a three-hit ball with nine strikeouts before Bradley Zimmer’s 110 mph one-hopper hit him on the right triceps, too close to his elbow for comfort. After watching Cease take three warm-up throws, manager Tony La Russa did as he expected and took the ball from a man he will need in the coming post-season. X-rays were negative, and cessation is day by day.
We took a real break, said La Russa. It hit him in part of the muscle, not sure if it hit the elbow. He felt good to throw. But I said, you can be mad at me, but it’s not worth the risk.
Cease (13-7, 3.95 ERA) threw 82 pitches, 50 for strikes. His breaking ball was big and clear, his substitution was well placed and he had 17 swinging strokes. His 221 strikeouts are the ninth-highest for a Sox pitcher in a season.
But he knew coming out was the right thing to do. His arm felt heavy.
It was clear I wasn’t going to finish it, Cease said. Nice little bruise. It feels good now. I don’t expect to miss any time. I want to make one start for the post season.
Cease, who falls to the left of the mound after his pitch, was standing with his back to the ball when he was hit. Ryan Burr replaced Cease and Aaron Bummer, Craig Kimbrel and Liam Hendriks completed the shutout. Kimbrel had his best inning in a Sox-uniform, striking out 13 pitches.
Luis Robert’s home run against Trevor Stephan was all it took.
With seven games left in the regular season, the Sox can’t afford to lose Cease as they prepare for the postseason. Left-handed Carlos Rodon is struggling with shoulder pain and Lucas Giolito (hamstring) and Lance Lynn (knee) are working their way back after stints on the injured list.
The Sox (87-67) won the American League Central on Thursday and after celebrating, went up nine and down nine to open the game. Blame it on the party the night before or blame it on former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, the most likely culprit.
Anyway, the Sox had their fun after making the division.
It’s going to be interesting to see today, La Russa said before the game. I mean, they celebrated hard, well deserved, well into the morning.
If a video of popping champagne corks and bubbles in the visitor’s clubhouse was any indication, no one doubts it. And those were just the first sips, sprays and primal screams.
But they’re all playing, La Russa said. Look how much energy they have. I know they want to be there.
The importance of playing well in the postseason is up for debate, but it’s worth noting that it’s hovered around .500 since the All-Star break, going 14-12 in the last 26 games. Whether it matters or not, La Russa wants to see an improved level of play in the last seven games.
When your magic number comes in single digits, you get really serious, he said. We’ve been in some numbers for a while, and there are times when you can see the effort to really focus. But it is a challenge that the staff has made? [the players].
Cease said the Sox were back at work Friday.
We had a good time last night, Cease said, but at the end of the day, it’s just the beginning. We didn’t come here to win the AL Championship, we came here to win a World Series. Were all pretty locked up for what was to come next.
|
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/white-sox/2021/9/24/22692575/white-sox-dylan-cease-hit-on-pitching-arm-exits-game
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]