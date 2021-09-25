HS sports overview: Whitesboro hockey stuns Camden in OT behind senior co-captains





The Whitesboro field hockey team had dropped five of their past six games that were in play on Friday, and when they went into halftime against visiting Camden trailing 3-1, things didn’t look promising. Behind two of their senior co-captains, the Warriors stormed back to force overtime, eventually taking a dramatic 4-3 win. Supported by some goals from Lily Howe, Emily Vogel and Jadyn Prievo, the Blue Devils carried their two-point lead into the break, but Whitesboro closed the deficit with one goal in the third. Early in the fourth Angie Cirasuolo equalized and the defense of both teams kept the rest of the regulations strong. >> Hockey rankings and scoreboard We were a bit quiet at halftime, so I kind of lit a fire under them. The fourth quarter was a very different story, said Warriors coach Renee LaValley. It was certainly a big win. With only 1:13 left in the first overtime, Cirasuolo struck again and found the back of the cage for the winning goal. Colleague senior co-captain Emma Scranton provided the assistance. goalkeeper Megan Brinck who was inactive on Friday due to injury, is the group’s third senior co-captain. Both Emma and Angie are key figures in our program, LaValley said. Both are captains and both act as vocal leaders and lead by example. Cirasuolo and Scranton both assisted in the win, and freshmen Casey Clausen had the other goal for Whitesboro. LaValley noted that entering high school three years ago, field hockey was not the primary fall sport for Cirasuolo or Scranton. They also both have an interesting story. They used to play football but joined the hockey team in their freshman year and have been on varsity ever since, the coach said. They both give 110%, and if I could have 100 I would. Senior Rebecca Thomas, who normally plays in defense, got into the net on Friday and made eight saves. more hockey Cicero-North Syracuse 3, Holland Patent 0 The Northstars (6-3) scored all three goals in the second quarter and the defense did the rest. The Golden Knights had won four games in a row as of Friday and are now 4-3. at the win, Christina Wagner scored two goals and one assist, Shannon Brown added a goal and Gabby Wameling given an assist. Filomena Allen collected nine saves in the loss. boys golf Christian Brothers Academy 209, Homer 211 The Brothers improved to 8-0 in a nail-biter and ended the Trojan’s eight-match winning streak. Homer is now at 8-3. Trojan horses junior Mitch Riter kissed to a round-low 34, and Jack Gregory led CBA with a 40 for second. Homer Jacob Roebush, like Joe Nicholson and Jack MacLachlan of the Brothers, all tied for third with 41. MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS Friday High School Football Scoreboard (Week 4) Reflecting: 7 Section III Girls Soccer Teams Improved in 2021 Rebound: 6 Section III Boys Soccer Teams Improved in 2021 Where Section III Rank Swimmers and Divers in New York (Week 3)

