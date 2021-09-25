Japanese Togami and Hayata win mixed doubles title in Lusail

Doha: Japan’s Shunsuke Togami and Hina Hayata took home first silverware in the WTT Star Contender Doha yesterday when they won the mixed doubles title at the Lusail Sports Arena.

Hayata, who is currently ranked 14th in the International Table Tennis Federation World Rankings along with Tomokazu Harimoto, teamed up in Doha with Togami to defeat South Korea’s Jang Woojin and Jeon Jihee 11-6, 3-11, 11 -2, 11-8 in the final.

Meanwhile, the world’s No. 8, Brazil’s Hugo Calderano, secured his place in the men’s singles semi-final after beating Frenchman Simon Gauzy in a thrilling match.

Fifth seed Gauzy could not have wished for a better start to the match after winning the first game. Calderano, placed second, however, immediately hit back and won the 8-11, 11-4, 11-3, 12-10.

“I feel very happy. I’ve lost to Simon a few times before. We know each other very well, so I knew the race was going to be very tough. As you could see, there were some very good rallies. It took just before I found the rhythm, but luckily I got the second game and played very well for the rest of the game, it was a good performance overall and I’m very happy with my level,” said Calderano.

Englishman Liam Pitchford also made it to the last four after an impressive 11-4, 11-7, 13-11 victory over Hong Kong’s Wong Chun Ting. Both players played an attacking third game, which ensured excellent ratings. Saving two game points, Pitchford fought back in fourth seed to put an end to any hopes of a comeback for his sixth seeded opponent.

“Honestly, this was probably one of the best games I’ve played in a long time. I knew what to do against him; the tactic was to play more spin, try not to get into the faster rallies with him, and I think I got that right for the most part, so I’m happy,” Pitchford said

In the women’s singles, the Hong Kong Doo Hoi Kem is through to the semi-finals. The second seed came in an early storm against Archana Girish Kamath, with the 21-year-old Indian qualifier racing to a one-game lead. Crucially, in game two, Doo had a small lead to gain a foothold in the game, and she didn’t look back from winning 9-11, 11-13, 11-8, 11-6.

“I played with her in the Indian Table Tennis League a few years ago. She has improved a lot. She may be young, but she is very good. She beat Zhang Mo and Miyu Nagasaki before, so I did a lot of preparation for the match. I told myself to stay calm and if she played well I shouldn’t be upset,” said Doo Hoi Kem.

South Korea’s top class Jeon Jihee withstood an early attack from Thailand’s Suthasini Sawetta but before mounting her own fight back to keep her women’s singles title hopes alive.

Sawettabut looked poised to upset another tournament as she raced to a 2-0 lead by winning the first two games 11-7, 11-8. However, Jeon backed out by winning the third game 11-8 before winning the deciding fourth game 15-13. The Korean then completed her remarkable comeback by winning the decisive 11-2.

Ukraine’s Margaryta Pesotska put an end to Brazilian Bruno Takahashi’s hopes after she triumphed in their thrilling five-game showdown to advance to the semi-finals. Pesotska fired off the opening salvo by winning the first two games 11-6, 11-7.

It wasn’t a straight forward encounter though, as Takahashi fought back to make it 2-2 and won the third and fourth games. The game went through the decider before the Ukrainian finally triumphed by winning the fifth game 11-7.

