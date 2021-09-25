UM wins but falls short of number 9 Minnesota to open Big Ten Play





Next game: Michigan state 26-9-2021 | 1:00 pm B1G+ Trailing 2-0 in the game, Michigan rallied for two set wins to force a fifth set.

Jess Mruzik and Paige Jones each ended with 18 kills.

Michigan defeated Minnesota 11 to 8.

Scottee Johnson finished with 46 assists. Website: Minneapolis, Minn. (Adult Pavilion)

Score: #9 Minnesota 3, Michigan 2 (25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 19-25, 15-11)

Facts: MINN (6-3, 1-0 B1G), UM (7-3, 0-1 B1G)

Next UM event: Sunday, September 26 — vs. Michigan State (Crisler Center), 1:00 PM MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The University of Michigan volleyball team opened its Big Ten Conference game Friday night (Sept. 24) with the big task of taking it on to Minnesota’s No. 9. The Wolverines fought back from two sets behind, falling in five (20-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-19, 11-15) to the Golden Gophers at Maturi Pavilion. Senior Paige Jones and sophomore Jess Mruzik led the way for Michigan (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten), each with 18 kills. Jones hit a double-double with 10 counts, while Mruzik had a well-rounded performance with 14 counts, four total blocks and an ace. Joining the fight was junior May Pertofsky , who had 15 kills and hit .361 in addition to four total blocks. After a slow start in the first two sets, Michigan came out in the third to begin the comeback. The two teams engaged in a battle as the back-and-forth clash saw 11 draws and six changes of lead, but the Wolverines eventually stood strong and won 25-23. The pins carried the offense as Mruzik had six of her 18 kills in the set and Jones added five of her 18. The fourth set was more of the same for the Wolverines as Mruzik and Jones repeated their performances of six and five kills respectively, and junior May Pertofsky added four kills on eight swings. The offense rolled to a .375 attack percentage, with Minnesota remaining in the set at .163 as UM rode to a 25-19 win. In the deciding fifth set, the teams tied for 7 in another great fight, but Minnesota took a small lead in the setbreak and never let it go, walking away with the 15-11 win over Michigan. The Wolverines batted .300 in the set, but the Golden Gophers committed only two errors, hitting .368. The Wolverines trailed the Golden Gophers early in the first set and never fully recovered, eventually 25-20. After Minnesota built up a five-point lead, UM trailed only two, 20-18. The home side responded with a 5-2 run to end the set. Michigan faced similar problems in the second set as Minnesota took an early lead and held off every rally the Maize and Blue rode. The Wolverines narrowed the Gophers’ lead to just five, but the rally came too late and the set ended 25-17. By dropping the match, UM will remain 1-2 in five-set matches this fall. sophomore setter Scottee Johnson had 46 assists and a season-best 19 digs, while freshman Jacque Boney led the Wolverines’ blocking attack again, finishing with five (one solo block, four block assistants). Red shirt sophomore Hannah Grant (20) led five Wolverines with double-digit digs, while junior Amber Beals added a career-best 12. The Wolverines finished with more blocks (11 to eight) than the Gophers, but fell short in attack percentage (.221 to .206), assists (64-59) and aces (6-1). The Wolverines turn their attention to in-state rival Michigan State, as the Spartans come to town on Sunday (Sept. 26) for a 1:00 p.m. showdown at Crisler Center. The competition will be a Maize Out, with the first 1,000 fans receiving maize pom poms. The match will be streamed live on B1G+.

