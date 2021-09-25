IPL 2021: CSK vs RCB – The highlights of the big game | Cricket News







Here are the main highlights of the competition:

TOSS WAS DELAYED: The delightful clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings was delayed by 30 minutes by a sandstorm in Sharjah. The action started 15 minutes late at 7:45 PM IST. NEW DELHI: triple champion Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets and regain first place on Friday’s points list.The delightful clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings was delayed by 30 minutes by a sandstorm in Sharjah. The action started 15 minutes late at 7:45 PM IST. CSK captain MS Dhoni had won the toss and opted to field against the Virat Kohli-led RCB Image credit: BCCI/IPL

VIRAT KOHLI & DEVDUTT PADIKKAL GIVE RCB A FLYING START: Captain Virat Kohli and Karnataka star batsman Devdutt Padikkal gave Royal Challengers Bangalore a blazing start. They switched to launch mode from the start. Kohli scored a brilliant 53 from 41 balls, including 6 fours and 1 six, while Padikkal hit 3 sixes and 5 fours in his 70 innings from 50 balls. The duo made 111 runs for the opening wicket. Virat Kohli (Runs 53 | Balls: 41 | 4s: 6 | 6s: 1) Devdutt Padikkal (Runs 70 | Balls: 50 | 4s: 5 | 6s: 3)

BRAVO AND SHARDUL LED CSK FIGHT BACK: Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Dwayne Bravo got the crucial and much needed first break in the 14th when he sacked Virat Kohli for 50 runs. And then the tide turned. After Kohli was sent back, Shardul AB sent de Villiers (12) and Padikkal (70) away in quick succession, bringing CSK back into the game. Bravo then removed Glenn Maxwell (11) and Harshal Patel (3) to help CSK limit RCB to 156/6 in their 20 overs. That after they placed very comfortably at 111/0 in 13.1 overs. Dwayne Bravo (BCCI/IPL photo)

FAF AND RUTURAJ GIVE CSK A FLYING START: Chasing RCB’s 156, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis gave Chennai Super Kings a solid start. Gaikwad (38 runs off 26 balls) and Du Plessis (31 runs off 26 balls) took CSK to 71/0 in 8.1 overs. And that put CSK well and truly in the driver’s seat. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Runs 38 | Balls: 26 | 4s: 4 | 6s: 1)

CSK OPENERS FALL IN QUICK FOLLOW-UP: But RCB hit back by removing Gaikwad and Du Plessis in quick succession. The score suddenly went from 71/0 to 71/2. Yuzvendra Chahal tricked Gaikwad into fleeing and turning. Gaikwad attempted a drive but got a thick edge and Kohli, who fielded on a trailing point, ducked forward and took a brilliant catch. Du Plessis then attempted a sweep on Glenn Maxwell, but got a top edge and gave an easy catch to Navdeep Saini on a short, fine leg when the brakes were applied on the CSK innings.

AMBATI RAYUDU & MOEEN ALI KEEP CSK CHASE ON TRACK AFTER DOUBLE BATTLE: CSK needed a solid partnership at the time and Moeen Ali (23) and Ambati Rayudu (32) gave the Yellow Brigade just that. The duo set a 47-run score for the third wicket. Both batsmen were eventually sacked by Harshal Patel, but Suresh Raina (17) and MS Dhoni (11) ensured there were no more setbacks as CSK took a 6-wicket win in 18.1 overs to record their second win in as many matches in phase 2. of IPL 2021.

