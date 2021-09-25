WVU football coaches honor muscular dystrophy on Saturday





MORGANTOWN, W.Va. —During WVU Football’s match-up with No. 4 Oklahoma tomorrow, the entire Mountaineer coaching staff will be wearing special patches on their arms. These patches honor the Coach to Cure program of the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). This initiative, which partners with the AFCA, made up of more than 10,000 college and high school soccer coaches and staff, with Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), hopes to advocate for the dichotomy of the physical nature of soccer and the disease that affects the muscle mass decreases and tone. Since 2008, the AFCA has assisted PPMD ​​with the Coaches to Cure Muscular Dystrophy program, leveraging a nationwide network of coaches and events to make visible the struggles of those fighting MD. The hope of putting these arm patches on coaches like head coach Neal Brown and his staff is to raise awareness for the condition and money for the cure. Over the past 10 seasons, Coach to Cure has raised more than $1.2 million for the initiative. Last year, more than 10,000 coaches from 600 NCAA Division I, II, and III colleges participated. This season, that number will almost be reached in one weekend. This Saturday almost 10,000 coaches will support @CoachToCureMD by wearing patches to raise awareness for Duchenne. help them #TackleDuchenne! Text “CURE” to 501501 to make a $25 donation in honor of your favorite team or coach.#StepUpWithWerner pic.twitter.com/MVdpxbUAPV — AFCA (@WeAreAFCA) September 22, 2021 Mountaineer fans can donate to charity by texting CURE to 501501 or visiting www.CoachtoCureMD.org. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruitment. Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Twitter and watch us on YouTube. And don’t forget to subscribe to all our articles delivered straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wvsportsnow.com/wvu-football-coaches-honor-muscular-dystrophy-saturday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos