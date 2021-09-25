Duke field hockey locked out by Louisville in weekend’s opening game

On a clear, clear night in Durham, Louisville arrived on a team bus parked outside Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium. And when it rolled away as the sun dropped behind the horizon, the Cardinals walked down the Dukes campus with a win.

No. 4 Louisville knocked out a penalty corner early and played lockdown defense at the back to beat the 18th-ranked Blue Devils by beating the 18th-ranked Blue Devils in a 1-0 final, taking their eighth win of the fall campaign as a frustrated Duke team hit the back of the cage. The Cardinals dominated almost every aspect of the game on Friday night, with the corners, shots and overall control of the game going to the visitors.

Louisville didn’t take long to strike after arriving in Durham. Even the hour-long bus ride failed to faze the Cardinals, with junior Julie Kouijzer taking the lead of the game on a penalty corner with 11:58 to play in the first quarter. The first mistake from the Duke backline, Kouijzer made no mistake from a nice pass from the corner on the stick of Alli Bitting.

I just think that mentally that’s not 100% as sharp as we need to be to start a game, said head coach Pam Bustin. Especially a game [like the ones] we’ve had the rest of our season.

But Duke (3-5, 0-2 in the ACC) was unbeatable in the first five minutes and came back with a flurry of attacks on the Cardinal side. Steady play by the Louisville backline (8-1, 2-0) kept the ball clear of the rope and the Blue Devils trailed by one goal in the locker room and entered the locker room after thirty minutes of play.

And Louisville certainly held the attack in the second half, with much of the ball playing in the last 30 minutes. With less than seven minutes to go into the final frame, goalkeeper Piper Hamsch stuck out her right leg and perhaps saved the game from an impending penalty corner. Duke countered with a three-on-two rush, but a sharp past proved just too strong for the Blue Devils attacking attacker.

And Hampsch wasn’t done producing a breakthrough, save for another penalty corner with less than three minutes to play, in which Duke bounced back on the field, but to no avail.

I was very happy with how she got more aggressive, and not in a reckless way, but strong. She was on the ball early, Bustin said of Hampsch’s play.

Louisville earned a green card corner with 7:15 to go in the third quarter after a hard hitting play from Duke defender Caroline Hanan saw a cardinal tumble to the grass. A hard bounce from a defender on the first try gave the Cardinals a second chance, but a thumping save from Hampsch kept the Blue Devils short at one. The Cardinals were more than happy to turn back the clock, with every Duke rush almost stopping before it could start. In cases where the Blue Devils were inside the semicircle, the shots bounced harmlessly off the defenders’ sticks and passes were intercepted. Louisville didn’t manage to possess the ball for more than a few minutes in the offensive half, but they didn’t need it, they had the lead and they kept it. We have to start from the beginning, [with] 100% energy intensity from the start and carry that through the fourth quarter, said junior forward Hannah Miller. Dukes’ best chance of the game came as time ran out in the third frame and earned a penalty corner after brutally forcing their way into the semi-circle. Midfielder Lily Posternak sent a perfect pass to Eva Nunnink’s stick and Nunnink fired off a blistering shot that found nothing but rope. Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, the distinctive thud of the wood on the bottom of the cage could not be heard, making the accurate nearly 20-foot shot impossible.

Hampsch kept the Blue Devils in the game for the duration, with one of her better games of the fall, as she made a total of seven saves and only one was able to find the back of the net. Her path always seemed to find the ball and send it on its way, despite the visitors registering seven corners by the time the last horn sounded.

We have to keep this [second half] energy level and when we do that, things happen, Bustin said. Were at a tipping point, it’s coming and we can’t get rid of that pressure. We must keep moving forward.

Duke will be back on the field with William and Mary on Sunday.