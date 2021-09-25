Alabama High School Football Scores for September 23, September 24





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — High school football is well underway in the state of Alabama. Below is a list of scores for matches played on September 23 and 24. Thursday’s results Carver-Montgomery 21, Jeff Davis 14 Gadsden 17, Oxford 9 Hatton 30, East Lawrence 14 Lee Scott Academy 43, Springwood School 0 Maplesville 47, Jemison 13 McKenzie 35, JF Shields 0 Williamson 39, Charles Henderson 22 Winfield 51, Brilliant 0 Friday results Alexandria 38, Cleburne County 14 Aliceville 39, Pickens County 22 Andalusia 25, Bibb County 0 Arab 49, Brewer 13 Ardmore 55, Clements 27 Ariton 38, Slocomb 28 Armuchee, Ga. 45, Weaver 7 Ashville 33, St. Clair County 9 Maroon 42, Bob Jones 21 Baldwin County 49, Foley 28 Banks 34, Southern Academy 19 Belmont, Miss. 21, Red Bay 0 Benjamin Russell 33, Smiths Station 30 Blount 21, Mary Montgomery 0 Boaz 35, Albertville 21 Briarwood Christian 38, Mortimer Jordan 22 Brookwood 76, Sipsey Valley 35 Buckhorn 48, Mae Jemison 24 Calera 56, Pell City 21 Carroll-Ozark 49, Pike County 6 Catholic Montgomery 42, Montgomery Academy 0 Central Florence 47, Sheffield 13 Central Phenix City 38, Opelika 7 Chelsea 31, Pelham 28 Cherokee County 53, Coosa, Georgia 0 Chilton County 21, Shelby County 0 Citronelle 28, Alma Bryant 17 Clarke County 33, Hillcrest-Evergreen 32 Cleveland 55, JB Pennington 0 Colbert County 25, Colbert Heights 0 Cottonwood 28, Northside Methodist 26 Crenshaw Christian Academy 57, Lakeside School 18 Cullman 49, Mars Hill Bible 7 Dadeville 15, LaFayette 12 Decatur Heritage 55, Woodville 14 Dora 42, Corner 14 Douglas 41, Glencoe 7 Elba 27, Providence Christian 6 Enterprise 64, Ft. Walton Beach, Florida 29 Escambia Academy 21, Tuscaloosa Academy 6 Falkville 49, cold springs 7 Fayette County 21, South Lamar 7 Fort Payne 33, Etowah 27 GW Long 54, Daleville 8 Gadsden County, Fla. 42, Dothan 14 Gardendale 33, Shades Valley 0 Gatlinburg-Pittman, Tennessee 56, Coosa Christian 7 Gaylesville 50, Asbury 22 Geneva 26, Province of Geneva 25 Good Hope 13, Addison 8 Guntersville 43, Madison County 21 Hale County 41, Sulligent 13 Haleyville 13, Phil Campbell 12 Hanceville 26, Locust fork 13 Handley 19, Lanett 18 Hartselle 58, Russellville 21 Hewitt-Trussville 60, Huffman 19 Holtville 31, Marbury 17 Hoover 35, Prattville 16 Houston Academy 49, Florala 0 Hubbertville 51, Hackleburg 24 Hueytown 54, Athens 20 Ider 42, Valley Head 20 Isabella 45, Billingsley 8 Jackson 41, Thomasville 21 James Clemens 55, Lee Huntsville 14 Jasper 33, Demopolis 28 Kinston 74, Barbour County 0 Lamar County 24, Berry 0 Lauderdale County 33, Rogers 8 Leeds 37, West Morgan 13 Lexington 48, Elkmont 0 Lincoln 69, Munford 13 Loachapoka 52, Talladega County Central 8 Luverne 47, Goshen 6 Lynn 49, Vina 0 Macon East 35, Monroe Academy 7 Marion County 40, Phillips Bear Creek 12 McGill-Toolen 38, Murphy 0 Midfield 50, Tarrant 0 Mosley, Florida 49, Mobile Christian 0 North Sand Mountain 22, Cedar Bluff 6 Northridge 24, Gordo 21 Oneonta 40, Susan Moore 0 Opp 42, Straugn 0 Patrician Academy 33, Morgan Academy 14 Paul Bryant 31, Central Tuscaloosa 7 Pike Liberal Arts 21, Chambers Academy 18 Pike Road def. Tallassee, forfeit Pinson Valley 17, Ramsay 0 Pisga 58, DAR 28 Pleasant Grove 35, Central – Clay County 3 Prattville Christian Academy 20, Thorsby 16 Priceville 35, Danville 12 Randolph School 35, Westbrook Christian 0 Robertsdale 24, Satsuma 10 Russell County 42, Beauregard 14 Saint Luke’s Episcopal 24, Millry 17 Saks 54, Geraldine 31 Samson 35, Zion Chapel 20 Sand Rock 28, Collinsville 7 Saraland 45, Davidson 7 Sidney Lanier 33, Bessemer City 0 South Pittsburg, Tennessee 21, North Jackson 20 Southeast 42, Oak Grove 0 Southside-Gadsden 40, Sardis 0 St. Michael Catholic 45, Elberta 21 Stanhope Elmore 24, Eufaula 20 Sumiton Christian 39, Brindlee Mountain 0 Sylacauga 49, Childersburg 13 Tanner 41, Columbia 8 Thompson 51, Mountain Brook 0 UMS-Wright 23, TR Miller 15 Verbena 40, Calhoun 16 Victory Chr. 21, Fayetteville 10 Walter Wellborn 52, Hamilton 14 Western Limestone 31, Eastern Limestone 28 West Point 14, Hayden 6 Westminster Christian Academy 23, Lawrence County 20 Whitesburg Christian 61, Shoals Christian 14 Wicksburg 17, Rehobeth 6 Winston County 42, Curry 8

