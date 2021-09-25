Sports
Alabama High School Football Scores for September 23, September 24
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — High school football is well underway in the state of Alabama. Below is a list of scores for matches played on September 23 and 24.
Thursday’s results
Carver-Montgomery 21, Jeff Davis 14
Gadsden 17, Oxford 9
Hatton 30, East Lawrence 14
Lee Scott Academy 43, Springwood School 0
Maplesville 47, Jemison 13
McKenzie 35, JF Shields 0
Williamson 39, Charles Henderson 22
Winfield 51, Brilliant 0
Friday results
Alexandria 38, Cleburne County 14
Aliceville 39, Pickens County 22
Andalusia 25, Bibb County 0
Arab 49, Brewer 13
Ardmore 55, Clements 27
Ariton 38, Slocomb 28
Armuchee, Ga. 45, Weaver 7
Ashville 33, St. Clair County 9
Maroon 42, Bob Jones 21
Baldwin County 49, Foley 28
Banks 34, Southern Academy 19
Belmont, Miss. 21, Red Bay 0
Benjamin Russell 33, Smiths Station 30
Blount 21, Mary Montgomery 0
Boaz 35, Albertville 21
Briarwood Christian 38, Mortimer Jordan 22
Brookwood 76, Sipsey Valley 35
Buckhorn 48, Mae Jemison 24
Calera 56, Pell City 21
Carroll-Ozark 49, Pike County 6
Catholic Montgomery 42, Montgomery Academy 0
Central Florence 47, Sheffield 13
Central Phenix City 38, Opelika 7
Chelsea 31, Pelham 28
Cherokee County 53, Coosa, Georgia 0
Chilton County 21, Shelby County 0
Citronelle 28, Alma Bryant 17
Clarke County 33, Hillcrest-Evergreen 32
Cleveland 55, JB Pennington 0
Colbert County 25, Colbert Heights 0
Cottonwood 28, Northside Methodist 26
Crenshaw Christian Academy 57, Lakeside School 18
Cullman 49, Mars Hill Bible 7
Dadeville 15, LaFayette 12
Decatur Heritage 55, Woodville 14
Dora 42, Corner 14
Douglas 41, Glencoe 7
Elba 27, Providence Christian 6
Enterprise 64, Ft. Walton Beach, Florida 29
Escambia Academy 21, Tuscaloosa Academy 6
Falkville 49, cold springs 7
Fayette County 21, South Lamar 7
Fort Payne 33, Etowah 27
GW Long 54, Daleville 8
Gadsden County, Fla. 42, Dothan 14
Gardendale 33, Shades Valley 0
Gatlinburg-Pittman, Tennessee 56, Coosa Christian 7
Gaylesville 50, Asbury 22
Geneva 26, Province of Geneva 25
Good Hope 13, Addison 8
Guntersville 43, Madison County 21
Hale County 41, Sulligent 13
Haleyville 13, Phil Campbell 12
Hanceville 26, Locust fork 13
Handley 19, Lanett 18
Hartselle 58, Russellville 21
Hewitt-Trussville 60, Huffman 19
Holtville 31, Marbury 17
Hoover 35, Prattville 16
Houston Academy 49, Florala 0
Hubbertville 51, Hackleburg 24
Hueytown 54, Athens 20
Ider 42, Valley Head 20
Isabella 45, Billingsley 8
Jackson 41, Thomasville 21
James Clemens 55, Lee Huntsville 14
Jasper 33, Demopolis 28
Kinston 74, Barbour County 0
Lamar County 24, Berry 0
Lauderdale County 33, Rogers 8
Leeds 37, West Morgan 13
Lexington 48, Elkmont 0
Lincoln 69, Munford 13
Loachapoka 52, Talladega County Central 8
Luverne 47, Goshen 6
Lynn 49, Vina 0
Macon East 35, Monroe Academy 7
Marion County 40, Phillips Bear Creek 12
McGill-Toolen 38, Murphy 0
Midfield 50, Tarrant 0
Mosley, Florida 49, Mobile Christian 0
North Sand Mountain 22, Cedar Bluff 6
Northridge 24, Gordo 21
Oneonta 40, Susan Moore 0
Opp 42, Straugn 0
Patrician Academy 33, Morgan Academy 14
Paul Bryant 31, Central Tuscaloosa 7
Pike Liberal Arts 21, Chambers Academy 18
Pike Road def. Tallassee, forfeit
Pinson Valley 17, Ramsay 0
Pisga 58, DAR 28
Pleasant Grove 35, Central – Clay County 3
Prattville Christian Academy 20, Thorsby 16
Priceville 35, Danville 12
Randolph School 35, Westbrook Christian 0
Robertsdale 24, Satsuma 10
Russell County 42, Beauregard 14
Saint Luke’s Episcopal 24, Millry 17
Saks 54, Geraldine 31
Samson 35, Zion Chapel 20
Sand Rock 28, Collinsville 7
Saraland 45, Davidson 7
Sidney Lanier 33, Bessemer City 0
South Pittsburg, Tennessee 21, North Jackson 20
Southeast 42, Oak Grove 0
Southside-Gadsden 40, Sardis 0
St. Michael Catholic 45, Elberta 21
Stanhope Elmore 24, Eufaula 20
Sumiton Christian 39, Brindlee Mountain 0
Sylacauga 49, Childersburg 13
Tanner 41, Columbia 8
Thompson 51, Mountain Brook 0
UMS-Wright 23, TR Miller 15
Verbena 40, Calhoun 16
Victory Chr. 21, Fayetteville 10
Walter Wellborn 52, Hamilton 14
Western Limestone 31, Eastern Limestone 28
West Point 14, Hayden 6
Westminster Christian Academy 23, Lawrence County 20
Whitesburg Christian 61, Shoals Christian 14
Wicksburg 17, Rehobeth 6
Winston County 42, Curry 8
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbs42.com/sports/local-sports/alabama-high-school-football-scores-for-sept-23-sept-24/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]