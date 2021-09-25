Men’s Tennis Completes Day One of Saint Joseph’s University Fall Invitational





PHILADELPHIA Drexel’s men’s tennis team traveled through Philadelphia to participate in the Saint Joseph’s University Fall Invitational. The three-day tournament-style invitational tournament is entering its 12th year. The Dragons were successful in the first round. Alex De Sousa , ranked fourth in the top-flight singles bracket, took care of his opponent from NJIT in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. The Dragons also had representation in the third flight singles bracket. Xandy Hammitt took on Juan Bejarano of NJIT and defeated him 6-2, 6-4. On flight number four, Djordje Janackovic earned a bye in the first round and will compete in the second round on Saturday. In doubles, the Dragons won every match they played in. De Sousa and Alan Jesudason competed in the highest division, beating their opponents 6-2. Among the duo in the first-placed frame were Hammitt and Sanil Jagtianic . The two Dragons fought and came out victorious, 6-3. The doubles game ended with the pair of Janackovic and Juan Manuel SanchezI placeholder image in the second flight. The duo defeated their opponents Mary Washington 6-2. The Dragons had a few matches that were not completed due to darkness. Those matches will end as day two of the Fall Invitation begins on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. The second round and the consolation part of the invitation will follow. RESULTS (4) Alex De Sousa (Flight 1)

(4) Alex De Sousa Certainly. Ramos (NJIT), 6-2, 6-3 (Round 1)

(4) Alex De Sousa vs. Carpenter (MSU) (Round 2, Sat 8:30am) Matvey Radionov (Flight 2)

Niles Rachal (MSU) defeats. Matvey Radionov , 6-1, 6-7 (3), 10-5 (Round 1) Sanil Jagtianic (Flight 2)

(4) Matt Kleiman (LEH) defeats. Sanil Jagtianic , 6-3, 6-4 (Round 1) Alan Jesudason (Flight 2)

Alan Jesudason vs. Jordan Paul (LEH), unfinished (ends Saturday, 8:30 a.m.) Juan Manuel SanchezI placeholder image (Flight 3)

Juan Manuel SanchezI placeholder image vs. (1) Liam Hedlund (UD), unfinished (ends Saturday at 8:30 am) Gustav Wegen (Flight 3)

Sebastian Lopez (MSU) beats. Gustav Wegen , 6-3, 7-5 (Round 1) Xandy Hammitt (Flight 3)

Xandy Hammitt Certainly. Juan Bejarano (NJIT), 6-2, 6-4 (Round 1)

Xandy Hammitt vs. Kromochenko (VU) (Round 2, Sat. 9.30am) (5) Djordje Janackovic (Flight 4)

(5) Djordje Janackovic Goodbye (round 1)

(5) Djordje Janackovic vs. Noah Winton (VU) (Round 2, Sat. 9.30am) Alex De Sousa / Alan Jesudason (double flight 1)

Alex De Sousa / Alan Jesudason Certainly. Marc Blekhman/Zack Elliott (LEH), 6-2 (Round 1)

Alex De Sousa / Alan Jesudason vs. Carpenter/Rankins (MSU) (Round 2, Sat) (3) Xandy Hammitt / Sanil Jagtianic (double flight 1)

(3) Xandy Hammitt / Sanil Jagtianic Certainly. Hutchison/Watson (MW), 6-3

(3) Xandy Hammitt / Sanil Jagtianic vs. Fenjiro/Perrone (SJU) (Round 2, Sat) (4) Djordje Janackovic / Juan Manuel SanchezI placeholder image (double flight 2)

(4) Djordje Janackovic / Juan Manuel SanchezI placeholder image Certainly. Meyer/Tecce (MW), 6-2

(4) Djordje Janackovic / Juan Manuel SanchezI placeholder image vs. Fishkin/Nakhjaven (LEH) (Round 2, Sat) (2) Matvey Radionov / Gustav Wegen (double flight 2)

(2) Matvey Radionov / Gustav Wegen against Mario Antonio / Enrique Soto Ballester (Saturday, 8:30 a.m.)

