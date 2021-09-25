



Through Anchorage Daily News Updated: 5 hours ago Published: 6 hours ago

First, the Minnesota Magicians lost the two-goal lead in Anchorages, then conjured up a goal with three minutes left to beat the Wolverines 6-5 on Friday in a North American Hockey League game in Richfield, Minnesota. The loss dropped the Wolverines to 2-3 in the Tier II junior hockey league. Minnesota improved to 5-2. Talon Sigurdson scored a goal and an assist and Drake Albers scored two assists to lead Anchorage, who returns to the Richfield Ice Arena for a rematch on Saturday at 4 p.m. ADT. The match was tied three times: 3-3, 4-4 and 5-5. Each time, Minnesota scored the leading goal. Anchorage jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first five minutes with goals from Aiden Westin and Hunter Schmitz. The Magicians scored 21 seconds after Schmitz’s goal, but the Wolverines recaptured a two-goal lead over Alexander Babichs’ goal with six minutes remaining in the period. Down 3-1, Minnesota scored three straight goals, two on the power play, to take a 4-3 lead midway through the second period. The Wolverines never led again, but they evened it out with about five minutes left in the second period when Sigurdson struck on the power play. The goal, Sigurdson’s fifth in five games, made it 4-4 going in the third period. It took the Magicians less than three minutes to take a 5-4 lead, and they held it until Andy Ramseys, unassisted, gave the Wolverines the score with 4 minutes and 32 seconds left. With 2:54 to go, Minnesota’s Trevor Kukkonen scored the game winner with an unassisted goal. Minnesota goalkeeper Sami Molu stopped 28 of 33 shots and Anchorage goalkeeper Shane Soderwall stopped 23 of 29.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adn.com/sports/hockey/2021/09/24/anchorage-wolverines-junior-hockey-team-loses-back-and-forth-game-to-minnesota-magicians/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos