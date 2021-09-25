Sports
Sports fans in S’pore wait in fear as the shutdown of Fox Sports channels looms, sports news and top stories
SINGAPORE – Formula 1, Grand Slams tennis and the Majors in golf have long been a staple of sports fans’ diets, but they could no longer be available to those in Singapore from next Friday (October 1), when Disney 13 shuts down pay TV channels, including the Fox Sports channels.
The decision was announced in April to “turn to a direct-to-consumer-first model and continue to grow (its) streaming services.”
Telcos Singtel and StarHub had offered these channels as part of their subscription packages and although they both announced on Friday that they have secured broadcasting rights to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the status of F1 and key events in golf and tennis remains unclear.
David Tan, a StarHub subscriber who is a UFC and F1 fan, expressed disappointment at the companies’ lack of updates in recent months, especially when “they had six months to do something about it”. He added: “We have been waiting for them to release more information, but they only said we would lose Fox Sports, but we can still enjoy the other channels.
“They should have more feedback channels, which hasn’t been done well, so it gives the impression that they don’t really care.”
In response to questions from The Sunday Times, both telcos acknowledged the situation and said they were trying to resolve it. A Starhub spokesperson said: “We are aware that a segment of customers may still feel some impact as alternative viewing means are not yet available for certain ‘live’ sporting events.
“To this end, we are continuing to engage with various content providers to negotiate broadcast deals for popular sporting events to meet the needs of our customers. We will make more information available as there are developments.”
The spokesperson noted that it has other offerings such as the Bundesliga, UFC, WTA Tour, World Wrestling Entertainment and National Basketball Association (NBA).
Singtel, which has added world cricket tournaments through Astro Cricket plus the World Table Tennis and Badminton Asia Championship in recent months, said it will “continue to look for high-quality and popular live sports events to enhance our sports offerings for customers, and we will in the coming weeks share further updates”.
But F1 fan and Singtel subscriber Gilbert Teo, 30, thinks such content cannot replace what will soon disappear from his screen. The senior account manager at an adtech company said, “Maybe there are additional sporting events, but it’s not a comparable replacement.”
Even post-race highlights of F1 races are no substitute for the live races themselves, he added.
Aside from the telcos, there are other options for consumers, such as over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms from the rights holders themselves. There are MotoGP Videopass, F1 TV and Golf TV, but there are some restrictions.
For example, F1 TV Pro is not available in Singapore, meaning fans can only watch race replays here. Golf TV has live coverage of PGA Tour and European Tour events, but only has one Major, the British Open, in the lineup.
None of the four tennis Grand Slams (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open) has a dedicated OTT service.
Teo doesn’t plan on canceling his subscription as his current TV package, which he pays around $90 a month, includes the English Premier League, but feels there should be some form of discount from the telcos.
He said: “The price of watching sports in Singapore is very high, so if certain channels are not broadcast, I think we should get fair compensation.”
Existing TV packages featuring the Fox Sports channels range from $33.80 to $99.90 for Singtel, while StarHub’s Sports+ package costs $20 per month.
The Singtel packages include access to non-sports channels.
The approaching October 1 deadline is especially important for F1 fans such as dietitian Melody Foo, 29.
After this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix, there are seven races left this season with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton engaged in a fierce battle – the former leading by five points – for the drivers’ championship.
Foo said: “It’s definitely a concern that I can’t watch them, it’s a big part of my life and I look forward to watching all these (leagues) over the weekend.
“The next Grand Slam (Australian Open) is in January, so I still have time to play tennis and the ATP tournaments are still on display, so that’s still good.”
While Hong Kong pay-TV service provider Now TV has secured rights to the F1 and US Open following Disney’s decision, James Walton, leader of the sports business group Deloitte Southeast Asia, said it’s unclear whether the local telecoms companies follow suit. will follow.
He said: “Realistically, unless beIN Sports steps out or Singtel or Starhub decide to invest in this, there will be a question about how many channels they want to run, how much content they want to produce and do they really see any value in it.” broadcast some of these activities locally or if it will go on video-on-demand.
“But ultimately it seems increasingly likely that many of these sports venues will move towards video-on-demand, subscription and pay-per-view models and it’s something fans will have to get used to in the coming years.”
Where to get your live sports fix
MotoGP
How to watch: MotoGP Video Pass
Cost: 139.99 (S$222.05) for the season or 29.99 per month
Content available: All races live and OnDemand and unlimited access to premium video content from motogp.com
golf majors
How to watch: Golf TV* (shows British Open only)
Cost: US$14.99 per month (S$20.30) or US$129.99 per year
Content available: Live coverage of PGA Tour events, Korn Ferry Tour, European Tour
F1
How to watch: F1 TV
Cost: €2.99 per month or €26.99 per year
Content available: Full access to all live timing features, exclusive documentaries, over 650 races from the F1 archives
