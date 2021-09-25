Soto’s streak ends at 12, Nats lose again in extras (updated)

As exciting as it is to watch Juan Soto step on the board and constantly find ways to reach the base, the truth is he can’t carry the nationals alone. He needs some support around him.

And you might be surprised to know that he’s had a healthy amount of support for a few months now, even after the Nats sold out in late July. They started tonight’s game in Cincinnati after scoring 181 points since August 15, the most in the National League. And then they added seven more to the total, rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth inning to storm back and tie the game

Unfortunately, there’s also a sad truth in all of this that must be accepted: It’s all for naught if the Nationals pitching staff can’t keep opponents from going over the plate. And this season, that was a much bigger problem than anything else.

That pitching staff came in tonight and had given up 200 runs since August 15, the second most in the Netherlands. Is it any wonder the team went 14-22 in that period?

Now make it 14-23 after tonight’s 8-7 11-inning loss against the Reds in which: Paolo Espino and five relievers together wasted a 4-0 lead and gave up seven unanswered runs before their teammates rallied with two outs in the top of the ninth, then watched as Mason Thompson (their ninth pitcher of the evening) gave up Aristides Aquino’s sharp leadoff single Luis Garcas glove on second base to drive in the winning run.

“It was particularly difficult, especially as I tried to cover the runner and keep him close to second base,” Garca said through interpreter Octavio Martinez in a post-game Zoom session with reporters. “When I took my two shuffles to the left, I looked at the batter and the ball was hit sharply and hit my left side. I just tried to put a glove on it and stop it. Unfortunately, I only got a little bit of the glove, and it came off and I was unable to make the game.”

Soto’s run of consecutive at bats that reached base eventually ended in 12, but he still played a big part here. He again reached base four times, all by walking. And his free pass with two outs in the top of the ninth, moments after back-to-back doubles by Lane Thomas and Alcides Escobar, kept the game alive. And when Reds walked closer to Mychal Givens too Josh Bell, the Nationals had the bases loaded and Garca at the plate in a huge spot.

The 21-year-old had the chance to hit fifth in the last two nights while Yadiel Hernandez is off on paternity leave, delivered a bull’s eye and found a hole on the left side of the infield to drive in two runs and tie this wild ball game.

“At times like that, I try to focus on waiting and figuring out my pitch,” Garca said. “At the beginning of the count, he didn’t throw my throw and I fell behind in the count. But with two strokes, I was just trying to fight, bring the ball into play, hit the ball somewhere hard. And I was able to do that and thankfully help the team in that situation. ”

Kyle Finnegan almost lost it in the bottom of the ninth, but retired Nick Castellanos with two ups and two outs to extend the game. The Nationals failed to advance their automatic runner in both the 1st and 11th. Austin Voth managed to get the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th, but Thompson allowed the Reds to score their automatic runner in the bottom of the 11th, leaving the Nats with a major-league-worst 2-11 in extra innings this season.

“My big thing in situations like this is that we have to move the baseball (when hitting),” said manager Davey Martinez. “When you hit two strikes all at once, you’re almost trying to tell yourself, ‘I have to move the baseball to get the man to third.’ That’s the big game there. Today we scored a few times. We didn’t even get the guy over. And that hurts.”

Soto’s streak was supposed to end eventually, but it didn’t have to end right away tonight. And he made sure it wouldn’t happen by taking a few full walks off Reds starter Sonny Gray. The first made him the club’s new record holder, surpassing Nick Johnson’s previous mark of 10 consecutive at bats to reach base. The second extended his streak to 12, just five less than Piggy Ward’s record since 1893.

As remarkable as the walk was the fact that Soto came around to score after each of them. He ran all the way around the bases on Bell’s first-inning double to the right for the first run of the game for the Nationals. Then he could trot home Keibert Ruiz’s two-out RBI single for the Nats’ fourth run of the evening. That gave Soto 108 points scored for the season, 11 less than Alfonso Soriano’s club record set in 2006.

Ruiz would drive another run, this time through his first homer as a member of the Nationals. The rookie catcher, now 15 to his last 30 and .302 in 17 games for his new club, lofted an inside fastball from Gray high and deep to the right, then circled the bases to continue his recent rise at the plate .

“It feels good to hit the first one and get that one out of the way,” Ruiz said. “I have to keep working, keep my approach on record, keep looking for my pitch. And hopefully I can get a few more.”

Escobar also went deep into Gray, driving a 2-0 fastball into midfield in the top of the third for his third of the season.

Soto, however, remained the center of attention. And when he stepped at the plate to start the fifth, now facing reliever Amir Garrett, the watch was on again. And for the first time in three days, a pitcher got the best of Soto. Garrett managed to sway him meekly with a 3-2 slider out of the zone, ending the streak at 12.

“He’s incredible,” said Martinez. “He’s one of the best when it comes to record discipline, and you see that every night. I’m not surprised he does what he does. He’s been so good at taking pitches, getting on base and getting pitches that he can hit and hit hard.”

With the end of the streak, the focus could once again shift to everyone else, especially the Nationals pitching staff, which returned to its previous, more disturbing form after a nice run over the past three days.

It started with Espino, who actually only made two errors in his five innings, but was burned by both. During a long battle with Max Schrock in the bottom of the third, Espino threw six consecutive fastballs. Schrock made a mistake on the first five. He homered on the sixth to put the Reds on the board.

Two innings later, Espino saw pinch-hitter Delino DeShields shoot a fastball to the middle, narrowing the Nationals lead to 4-3. And while his starter’s throw count was just 83, Martinez didn’t want to risk putting Espino against the heart of the Cincinnati order for the third time.

So the call went to the bullpen for the sixth inning. And as has been the case all too often this year, the relievers who made their way to the mound were unable to keep their end of the bargain.

“We fought back to even the game,” said Martinez. “When you go to extra innings, all hands on deck.”