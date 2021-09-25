‘Greatest’ Serena, ‘Tennis Harassment’ Pioneer, Turns 40

Serena Williams turns 40 on Sunday and her longtime coach calls her the “greatest of all time” and a pioneer of tennis “harassment”.

The American superstar has been frustrated with 23 Grand Slam titles, one less than Margaret Court’s record.

However, her French coach Patrick Mouratoglou told AFP that her legacy is safe.

“Margaret Court played at a time when three quarters didn’t even go to Australia (before the Australian Open), where tennis was an amateur sport, when 16 players were equal,” Mouratoglou said.

Court, an Australian, won 11 of her Grand Slam titles at her home event.

“I don’t want to despise Margaret Court, but it’s a different era. Yes, it would be better if Serena broke her record, but if she doesn’t, she will still be the greatest player of all time.”

Williams, whose sister Venus, a seven-time major winner, is still touring at age 41, won the last of her 23 Slams at the 2017 Australian Open.

It was achieved while pregnant with daughter Olympia who was born in September of that year.

With former world number one Serena now at 40 in the rankings, questions have been raised about her future in the sport.

– ‘How badly does she want it? –

“She still has it. The question is how much does she want it and what is she willing to do to get there?” added her coach.

“Since she has her daughter, it’s been more difficult. She has a hard time not putting her life as a mother before her life as a player, which is completely understandable.

“I think that’s the main reason why she didn’t win a Grand Slam. Her family comes first and to be able to do great things in one area, that area can’t come second.

“She reflects and we’ll see what comes out.”

Williams has been defeated in her four Grand Slam finals since her victory in Melbourne in 2017.

Story continues

She has not made the championship game at a major since Wimbledon in 2019.

She missed this year’s US Open in New York, where she won her first Slam in 1999, with a hamstring injury.

The last of her 73 career titles came in January 2020 in Auckland.

If Williams fails to match Court’s record, Mouratoglou says she should be appreciated for the weapons she has brought to the sport – both on and off the pitch over her 26-year career.

“She’s changed tennis,” he insisted.

“She brought an athletic dimension that wasn’t there at all, opening the doors to a whole generation of players with her sister Venus because it was a white sport.

“She invented tennis harassment because she has a presence that makes others fear her. For a long time it was impressive.

“She also brought the company to women’s tennis. For her, the company was very small and with her it became huge because she has such a presence, she has also become such a marketing object, that huge contracts are possible for the players.” “

Mouratoglou teamed up with Williams in 2012 and has seen her develop as a player, both physically and mentally.

He believes that Novak Djokovic, who has three Slams less, is her only equal on the men’s side when it comes to sheer will to win.

“In the very beginning she had little self-confidence. She was not herself. But I knew who she was,” explained Mouratoglou.

“When she qualified for the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2012, when she was seventh in the world, I’m in the restaurant, she runs up to me with a smile and says, ‘It’s great, whatever happens now, I’m third in the world on Monday!’

– ‘It sucks’ –

‘I said to her ‘what then?’ I’m surprised you love that, explain it to me.’ She felt very bad and did not answer.

“But in the evening she texted me, ‘Sorry for what I said earlier. Number three, it sucks, number two too.’ That’s when I reconnected her with herself.”

It was that same summer that Mouratoglou believes Williams played the best tennis of her life.

“The London Olympics were exceptional. She won Wimbledon and the confidence this victory gave her made her walk on the water.

“She pulverized everyone at the Games. In the final it was 6-0, 6-1 against Sharapova! Here she played the best tennis of her life, she was untouchable.”

“In late 2014 and early 2015, she won four Grand Slams in a row and played very well.

“In 2013, she told me that she hadn’t won Roland Garros in 11 years and that she would like to make that her goal. She didn’t lose a match on clay that year… She won Charleston, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros, Bastad. Even Rafael Nadal has never done that.”

ig/dj/pb