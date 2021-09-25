UC Sports Director Sets Up Community Pantry for Cebu Sports Community

CEBU CITY, Philippines University of Cebu (UC) Athletic Director Jessica Honoridez has set up a pantry to help Cebu’s entire sports community.
On Saturday, September 25, Honoridez placed the community pantry at the UC Webmasters table tennis training headquarters and began distributing canned goods, which she received from generous donors.
Honoridez and the Webmasters already had two previous distributions of relief supplies when the pandemic started last year.
But it was initially limited to its athletes and coaches.
With that in mind, Honoridez wanted to expand their charitable program by establishing a community kitchen that everyone in the Cebu sports community could benefit from.
“There are many types of aid, starting a pandemic, I organized a relief campaign, but it is only for athletes and non-athletes at UC. We were just there,” Honoridez told CDN Digital.
(There are many ways to help at the beginning of the pandemic. I was able to fundraise and run relief efforts, but these were only for UC’s athletes and non-athletes. We just stopped there.)
“Now I’ve had the opportunity to help and come back, not just for the people at UC, but not for everyone through the people who want to help too. I am just an instrument to help those in need.
(Now I had the chance to help again, this time it’s not just for those at UC, but for everyone who wanted to help too. I’m just a tool to help those in need.)
She was inspired by the idea of having a community kitchen after seeing this concept on the news. She said that by having a community pantry she believed she could help more people affected by the pandemic.
“I offer this assistance not only to our own athletes, but to everyone in Cebu’s sports community, including Cesafi schools, regardless of school color. This community pantry will also serve as an outlet for generous people to donate whatever they want to help those in need during this time of uncertainty,” Honoridez said.
Honoridez said Cesafi school athletic directors could coordinate with her to receive the relief supplies available in UC’s community supply.
Honoridez also said they would provide relief supplies to UC janitors, security guards and maintenance personnel, including those assigned to the Cebu City Sports Commission and the Cebu City Sports Center.
Honoridez wanted to make their community known to the public in order to attract generous donors who would help them support their charitable program.
