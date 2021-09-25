UC Sports Director Sets Up Community Pantry for Cebu Sports Community





CEBU CITY, Philippines University of Cebu (UC) Athletic Director Jessica Honoridez has set up a pantry to help Cebu’s entire sports community. On Saturday, September 25, Honoridez placed the community pantry at the UC Webmasters table tennis training headquarters and began distributing canned goods, which she received from generous donors. Honoridez and the Webmasters already had two previous distributions of relief supplies when the pandemic started last year. But it was initially limited to its athletes and coaches. With that in mind, Honoridez wanted to expand their charitable program by establishing a community kitchen that everyone in the Cebu sports community could benefit from. “There are many types of aid, starting a pandemic, I organized a relief campaign, but it is only for athletes and non-athletes at UC. We were just there,” Honoridez told CDN Digital. (There are many ways to help at the beginning of the pandemic. I was able to fundraise and run relief efforts, but these were only for UC’s athletes and non-athletes. We just stopped there.) “Now I’ve had the opportunity to help and come back, not just for the people at UC, but not for everyone through the people who want to help too. I am just an instrument to help those in need. (Now I had the chance to help again, this time it’s not just for those at UC, but for everyone who wanted to help too. I’m just a tool to help those in need.) She was inspired by the idea of ​​having a community kitchen after seeing this concept on the news. She said that by having a community pantry she believed she could help more people affected by the pandemic. “I offer this assistance not only to our own athletes, but to everyone in Cebu’s sports community, including Cesafi schools, regardless of school color. This community pantry will also serve as an outlet for generous people to donate whatever they want to help those in need during this time of uncertainty,” Honoridez said. Honoridez said Cesafi school athletic directors could coordinate with her to receive the relief supplies available in UC’s community supply. Honoridez also said they would provide relief supplies to UC janitors, security guards and maintenance personnel, including those assigned to the Cebu City Sports Commission and the Cebu City Sports Center. Honoridez wanted to make their community known to the public in order to attract generous donors who would help them support their charitable program. RELATED STORIES Community pantries pop up in Cebu Weightlifter Ando Gets P100K Backing From UC’s Gotianuy Supermarkets urged: donate to community pantries /dbs Sign up for our regional newsletter Read next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded to this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of Cebudailynews management and owner. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we believe are inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/402356/uc-athletic-director-sets-up-community-pantry-for-cebu-sports-community The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos