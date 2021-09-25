Alli Stumlers Double Double kicks off UK SEC Play Off with Sweep





Next game: at the University of Mississippi 29-9-2021 | 19:00 ET SEC Network+ Lexington, Ky. Alli Stumler had a standout performance on both sides of the ball Friday night at Memorial Coliseum as she recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs as the No. 7 Kentucky Volleyball team captured Missouri to open the Southeastern Conference game. All three sets were tight, with UK trailing halfway through all three, but managed to win the big points late in the frames to take the 3-0 (27-25, 25-23, 25-22) over the Tigers . In addition to Stumler’s double-double, junior middle blocker Azhani Tealer had 14 kills and three blocks, hitting a robust .571 overnight to lead or lead the Wildcats in all three of those categories. Tealer now has three straight games of double-digit kills dating back to September 15. freshman Emma Grome had 41 assists that night, marking her fourth straight game with more than 40 assists. She led Kentucky’s offense with a pass rate of .306, marking the second straight game to have reached over .300 in the UK. Madi Skinner had 12 kills on 33 swings that night with a .182 success rate and five digs. She finished the match with a solo block on the left in the third set, her only block of the night. Kentucky takes the rest of the weekend off before turning his attention to Ole Miss on the road. The game against the undefeated rebels is Wednesday evening, September 29, in Oxford at 7 p.m. ET. The SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app will cover the SEC game. Set one Kentucky trailed 19-11 in the opening set, and even went through a few set points in 24-22 as the Wildcats struggled to get out of the way through errors and issues with serving and passing. After a rally to tie the score at 24-24 after a kill by Elise Goetzinger , the Wildcats took the lead for the first time on Goetzinger’s second kill in short order. Mizzou called time out but still couldn’t find a way to stop Goetzinger as a kill from the right side ended the set and gave UK four of the last five points and a 14-6 extended run to finish the set. Set two The Wildcats in the second came in late again and found themselves down after Missouri went on a 7-0 run and tied the set up at 18-18 after two kills, a blocking error and two UK hitting errors. Kentucky was again able to pin late and play the key points in the set piece well as a 3-0 serve from Lauren Tharp took a 20-21 Mizzou lead and turned it around to a 23-21 UK lead. Azhani Tealer ended the set with a resounding right-pin kill to close the frame, 25-23 in Kentucky’s favor. Set three A 4-0 Missouri run made for a tight third set and for the first time saw the Tigers split to a 15-11 lead and the UK burned a timeout. From the break, Kentucky reacted with two own points to a Madi Skinner kill and a Reagan Rutherford / Elise Goetzinger block. After Missouri extended its lead to 19-15, but Kentucky reacted well to win seven consecutive runs, again outside the service of Lauren Tharp while the Wildcats forced themselves into the lead at 22-19. The last point to close the match was a block solo Madi Skinner to give the UK the 1-0 start in the SEC game. Follow along with the Wildcats Twitter,FacebookandInstagram, and on the web at UKathletics.com.

