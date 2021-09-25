New South Wales players find temporary shelter in Queensland Premier Cricket





Queensland Premier Cricket offers a number of New South Wales players the chance to gain valuable match time this weekend, while awaiting confirmation when their domestic season will begin amid ongoing Covid-19 restrictions. A number of New South Wales names played in the NT Strike League in Darwin in July and August, opting to travel to Queensland after the tournament rather than return to their home state. Matthew Gilkes (Northern Suburbs), Jason Sangha (Valley) and Jack Edwards (Redlands), who all finished in the New South Wales Sheffield Shield team last season, have found temporary teams, as has Chris Tremain, who joined Victoria from Victoria last season. the Blues came, but didn’t show up. Currently only two Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup matches are scheduled, involving South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania and Queensland. 2 Related New South Wales and Victoria are still trying to find a state where they can go into quarantine and then prepare to play with South Australia considered the likely venue, aiming to start their season at the end of October. While New South Wales is likely to meet key vaccination targets next month – and Victoria a short time later – travel in and out of the states is likely to remain limited. There was hope of playing six rounds of Sheffield Shield before the Big Bash kicks off in early December, but that now seems unlikely, which will have a knock-on effect on Ashes’ preparations in Australia. The aim is still to run the BBL as the intended home-and-away schedule, although adjustments may have to be made. The first two weeks of the WBBL, which starts in October, have been completely relocated to Tasmania. Players, staff and officials from Victoria and New South Wales arrived on Friday to begin their two-week quarantine.

