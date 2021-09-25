Prep football roundup: Hawk rises enough to hold off Hunters

The 24 point burst came from three touchdowns and a field goal. Gavin Blomdahl started scoring with a 5-yard rushing TD before Michael Lau hit Kevin Couillard (17 yards) and Peyton Menzel (41) with touchdown passes. Couilliard mixed a 35-yard field goal for the rare catch/kick combination.

Denfeld, who had scored 115-12 in three defeats to open the season, fought the Hawks to a draw in the first and third frames and made a push of his own in the fourth. Carter Kilroy put the Hunters on the board with his 6-yard TD run, and Dashaun Moore followed by scoring from 7 yards.

Denfeld (0-4, 0-3 Northeast Red) will be in Aitkin this Friday. Hermantown (3-1, 3-0) receives Cloquet.

Hermantown 0-24-0-0–24

Duluth Denfeld 0-0-0-14–14

H – Gavin Blomdahl 5 run (Kevin Couillard kick)

H – Couillard 17 pass from Michael Lau (Couillard kick)

H – Couillard FG 35

H – Peyton Menzel 41 pass from Lau (Couillard kick)

D – Carter Kilroy 6 run (conversion failed)

D – Dashaun Moore 7 run (Dom Brennan pass from Kaden Postal)

Esko 36, Pine City 0

A pair of touchdown catches by Carter Zezulka helped take Esko Pine City down for a road shutout Friday in Northeast White play.

The Eskomos (4-0, 3-0 Northeast White) led 8-0 on a Makoi Perich 3-yard touchdown run, but an attempt to extend the lead was thwarted by a stop on the first goal in the 1, followed by fumble on second deficit late in the second quarter. However, the Dragons turned the ball around a few plays later and Ty Christensen had time to find Zezulka on a 20-yard touchdown play just before the break.

Zezulka added a second score from 37 yards midway through the third quarter, and touchdown runs from Nolan Witt and Joey Antonutti broke the game open.

Esko, which kept the Dragons at 66 riveting yards, is hosting Two Harbors this Friday.

Esko 8 7 14 7 — 36

Pine City 0 0 0 0 — 0

E – Koi Perich 3 run (conversion run successful)

E – Carter Zezulka 20 pass from Ty Christensen (kick good)

E – Zezulka 37 pass from Christensen (kick good)

E – Nolan Witt 77 run (kick good)

E – Joey Antonutti 12 run (kick good)

Two Harbors spread the ball around and got five touchdowns from four runners in a confident Northeast White win over Mora on Friday.

Jake Marxhausen was the only one with two scores, including the shortest (by 1 meter out) and the tallest (by 53). In between, Alec Churness, Deacon Bark and Kyler Pikanen found the end zone as the Agates took their record to 3-1 (1-1 Northeast White).

Mora 0-6-0-0–6

Two ports 14-6-6-6–32

TH-Jake Marxhausen 1 run (Caleb Waldron kick)

TH-Alec Churness 17 run (Waldron kick)

TH-Marxhausen 53 run (kick failed)

M-Conner Gmahl 5 run (run failed)

TH-Deacon Bark 9 run (kick failed)

TH-Kyler Pitkanen 4 run (kick failed)

The Mesabi East defense got the slack for its offense on Friday when Jack Ribich’s second-quarter 5-yard touchdown run turned out to be the only points of the game in a defensive battle at Aurora.

Ribich ran for 111 yards on 16 carries. The Giants are scheduled for an undefeated meeting against Moose Lake-Willow River next Friday night.

G/NK 0 0 0 0 – 0

Mr East 0 6 0 0 – 6

ME Jack Ribich 5 run

TJ Chiabotti rushed 30 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns and added two receptions for 30 yards and another score to lead the Grizzlies to the Northeast Silver home win.

Chiabotti added an extra point when he scored 20 points on the day.

Ethan Byram had eight tackles and a quarterback layoff and two loss tackles, while Jonah Burnett also had eight tackles for North Woods (2-2, 2-1).

Willie Richardson had a 9-yard touchdown run and a 25-yard touchdown reception to lead Barnum (2-2, 2-1).

Barnum 0-0-8-614

North Woods 0-8-6-1428

NW TJ Chiabotti 14 pass by Ty Fabish (Jared Chiabotti pass by Fabish)

NW J. Chiabotti 70 kickoff return (pass failed)

B Willie Richardson 9 run (JJ Stevens pass by Hayden Charbone)

NW TJ Chiabotti 15 run (TJ Chiabotti run)

NW TJ Chiabotti 38 run (run failed)

B Richardson 25 pass from Charbone (run failed)

Hill City/Northland 34, Silver Bay 15

Silver Bay’s second half comeback bid got off to a tense start, but quickly shorted out on Friday in a 9-man North/South loss.

Trailing 14-0 to the Mariners at halftime, Silver Bay’s Jake Stadler returned the kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown in the second half. Jacob Carpenter continued the conversion run to make it a seven-run game, but not for long, as Taylor Wagner gave the ensuing kickoff 90 yards back to the home for the visitors.

Carter Ammerman scored three times on the ground for the Hornets (3-1, 3-0). Carpenter had a comforting touchdown late for the Mariners (1-2, 1-1), who are at Carlton-Wrenshall next Friday.

HC/Northland 8 6 20 0 — 34

Silver Bay 0 0 8 7 — 15

HC – Carter Ammerman 3 run (conversion good)

HC – Nolan Carlson 4 run (conversion failed)

SB – Jake Stadler 70 kickoff return (Jacob Carpenter run)

HC – Taylor Wagner 90 kickoff return (conversion failed)

HC – Ammerman 3 run (conversion failed)

HC – Ammerman 30 run (conversion good)

SB – Carpenter 8 run (Elijah Blanck kick)

North Branch 38, Rock Ridge 20

A night of explosive action from Rock Ridge’s Gavin Dahl wasn’t enough to overcome North Branch’s lingering play of Ashton LaBelle Friday in Eveleth.

LaBelle scored from 3, 1, and 8 yards for the Vikings, who never trailed.

Dahl scored on a 58-yard catch-and-run by Griffin Dosan in the second quarter, then returned a 73-yard kick-off for a touchdown in the fourth.

Dosan added a touchdown run for the Wolverines (2-2, 1-1 Northeast Red), who are in Duluth East next Friday. North Branch hosts Grand Rapids.

North branch 0 22 8 8 — 38

Rock edge 0 14 0 6 — 20

NB – Ashton LaBelle 3-run (LaBelle run)

NB – Loghan Croal run (Croal run)

RR – Griffin Dosan 7 run (conversion failed)

NB – LaBelle 1 run (conversion failed)

RR – Gavin Dahl 58 pass from Dosan (Dahl pass from Dosan)

NB – LaBelle 8 run (Ryan Oday run)

RR – Gavin Dahl 73 kickoff return (pass failed)

NB – Sam Sonnek 6 run (conversion good)

South Ridge took its first win of the season and got two touchdown runs from Trevor Miller to knock out the Cardinals in Culver on Friday.

Jaxon Bennett scored a touchdown and three different two-point conversion plays for Panthers (1-2, 1-1 Nine-Man North/South).

Travis Young scored on two short runs for Cromwell-Wright.

Cromwell Wright 0 0 0 12 – 12

South Ridge 0 8 8 16 – 32

SR – Trevor Miller 1 run (Jaxon Bennett run)

SR – Aydin Archambeault 6 run (Aaron Bennett run)

CW – Travis Young 1 run (pass failed)

SR – J. Bennett 15 run (J. Bennett pass by A. Bennett)

CW – Young 5 run (pass failed)

SR – Trevor Miller 34 run (J. Bennett pass by A. Bennett)

PREPARE SCOREBOARD

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Eau Claire Memorial 12, Superior 9

Grand Rapids 43, Hibbing 0

PREPARATION VOLLEYBALL

Proctor 3, Duluth Marshall 0

PREP GIRLS FOOTBALL

Duluth Marshall 3, Proctor 1