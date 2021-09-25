The winners (US) and losers (Europe) were clear on Day 1 of the Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wisconsin — The European team, which has won four of five and nine of the last 12 Ryder Cups, stuck to its recipe that worked, with nine veterans and three rookies.

The Americans, so often on the losing side since the early 21st century, instead went with an injection of youth, tee length and clean sheets with six rookies.

After the first day of the 43rd Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits, with the Americans leading 6-2, the youth is winning from the experience so far.

Four of the six American rookies played in the foursome games on Friday morning, and each of them — Daniel Berger, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele — were part of teams that won. Cantlay and Schauffele defeated veterans Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy 5 and 3.

The other two rookies, Harris English and Scottie Scheffler, took part in the four-ball afternoons. English and Tony Finau defeated McIlroy and Shane Lowry 4 and 3. Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau tied with the world number 1 Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

Rookies had a hand in winning each of the Americans’ six points. Schauffele is the fifth American rookie to go 2-0 on Day 1 since 1979 and the first since Keegan Bradley in 2012.

Here’s a look at the other winners and losers from day one:

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The American captain was not questioned by many because of the six choices of captain he chose. They were largely the highest ranked players in the Ryder Cup points standings, with the exception of Scheffler. All but one (Jordan Spieth) earned at least half a point on Friday. After the Americans took a four-point lead on day one, it would be hard to argue with any of Stricker’s combinations. Of the eight games in the first two sessions, the American team lost only one.

He will roll out the same combinations for Saturday morning’s foursome, albeit in a different order and against different opponents.

Watch the matchups on Saturday morning

“We had another group we wanted to put out, but it went so well [Friday] morning I thought about why things mess up and things change,” Stricker said.

Born in Wisconsin, Stricker would like nothing more than to end Europe’s dominance. His team has taken a big step in that direction. It was probably a wise decision to rest Morikawa and Brooks Koepka, who were hampered by injuries at the end of the PGA Tour season, in Friday afternoon’s four-ball games. They will be well equipped for the Saturday and Sunday singles.

It’s easy to criticize the popular Irishman after the European team’s struggles, but two of his pairs in the foursome on Friday morning were mind-boggling to say the least. Neither McIlroy nor Ian Poulter played well in the Ryder Cup. The decision to tie them together backfired in an ugly loss for Cantlay and Schauffele. Likewise, Lee Westwood hasn’t played particularly well since March. Westwood and partner Matt Fitzpatrick are not tall hitters and struggled to keep up with Koepka and Berger in a 2 and 1 loss.

The Europeans won one of the four matches in the foursome and were able to draw twice in the four four-ball matches.

“I just think the last few games there, when it was really tight, the guys came through, and it definitely felt like we couldn’t afford it [to lose]Harrington said. “Those two halves at the very end were crucial for us. As much as we would have liked to win on the board, we didn’t feel we could afford to lose those games. Maybe a little momentum there, and we feel good about that. And come out [Saturday], of course we need a big day.”

It is clear that the Harrington team has a lot of work to do this weekend. The four-point margin is the U.S. team’s biggest first day lead since 1975, when it was up five after day one. It’s only the eighth time in Ryder Cup history that a team has had a lead of four points or more after the first day; six of the previous seven teams have won, with the exception of Europe at Brookline in 1999.

play 0:16 Michael Jordan loves what he sees after Dustin Johnson throws a clutch putt.

The former world No. 1 has struggled with his form for most of the past PGA Tour season, especially off the tee. But he looked like one of the best players on the U.S. team on Friday, teaming up with Berger, a former Florida State teammate, in a morning foursome, and Schauffele in an afternoon four-ball game.

It was the first time DJ scored 2-0 in five Ryder Cup appearances on the same day. It also marked the first time the highest-ranked American player on Day 1 went 2-0 since Corey Pavin (No. 7 in the world) in 1995.

Johnson birdies on three straight holes to help him and Schauffele get away in the four-ball game.

“Important part of the game,” said Schauffele. “It was an important point. I just stepped back and tried to stay out of his way. That’s what you do when Dustin is rolling. And it was big momentum shifts because they wanted to win back a few holes, but Dustin made that putt earlier and eventually put pressure on their short putts to win. Those are big putts in the middle of the round.”

Loser: Rory McIlroy

McIlroy hasn’t won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship in Valhalla. He ended an 18-month winless drought with a win at the Wells Fargo Championship in May. However, given his recent struggles, he is still quite good in the Ryder Cup, winning at least two matches in each of his four previous appearances.

But McIlroy didn’t look good on Friday, especially when he played with Poulter in a morning foursome. He had an eagle in the four-ball loss with Lowry, but didn’t birdie on two bogeys. It was the first time McIlroy lost two Ryder Cup matches on the same day. He is now 11-11-4 in six appearances.

“The last two sessions Xander and Patrick played great, and I haven’t seen Tony putt so well in a long time,” said McIlroy. “When you have a couple of such pairs in shape, on a difficult course where it’s hard to birdies and they go on runs, if you’re not quite 100% in your game, it’s difficult.”

McIlroy is not in the lineup for Saturday morning’s foursome; he played in all five games in each of the last four Ryder Cups.

“He’s already a leader,” Harrington said. “You saw him out there after a hard day, he followed those matches and supported his team. He is a true leader among his peers and I couldn’t have asked for more from him this year, I couldn’t have asked for more from him today Yes, the wave didn’t go as well as he would have liked, but I have no doubts about his leadership and what he’s doing for my team.”

Winners: The boys from Spain

play 0:37 Sergio Garcia buries a long putt and blows a kiss to the American public.

The Spanish tandem of Rahm and Sergio Garcia was the only European team to earn a point in Friday morning’s foursome, beating Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who were expected to be America’s strongest couple. The Spaniards made six birdies with only one bogey in the game.

“I think we can bet everything on who will make more putts, us or them. [and] we would have bet [on] us,” Spieth said. “We caught a lot of lips and they made about 50 feet of putts. Sometimes you run into a circular saw.”

Rahm made 105-foot putts only on the front nine, including a 58-footer for birdie at number 4, and Garcia added a 24-footer for birdie at number 15, giving them a 3 lead.

Garcia, 41, tied Nick Faldo with 23 wins, the most in Ryder Cup history. Garcia raised his career points record to 26.5. He also tied Bernhard Langer with his 11th foursome win, the most in the event’s history.

Rahm played almost as well with Hatton in the afternoon four-ball game, rallying from behind to tie up with DeChambeau and Scheffler. Rahm made three of the four holes on the back nine to keep the Europeans in the game.

Loser: Englishmen

English players make up half of the European team’s 12-man squad. It was not a good opening day for them. Paul Casey, Westwood, Fitzpatrick, Poulter, Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood made a combined 0-5-2.

Four of those players — Casey, Fleetwood, Hatton and Poulter — put together 8-5-1 in the European team’s 17.5-10.5 win at Le Golf National in Paris in 2018.

In any case, Hatton made a 2-meter birdie putt to even his four-ball game, earning a much-needed half-point for Europe.

“You’re never out of whack,” Hatton said. “Of course that was huge for the team there at the end. And as Jon said, hopefully that can change the momentum our way… and hopefully we go to [Saturday] speedily on our side. Of course it’s a good feeling to roll in last.”

Winner: Tony Finau

Finau had to wait almost five years to win a second time on the PGA Tour, but he has made his mark on the Ryder Cup in just two appearances. After beating Finau 2-1 in the US team’s loss in Paris in 2018, Finau teamed up with Engels to take down McIlroy and Lowry in a four-ball game. Finau had six birdies and eight threes on 15 holes.

Earlier this week, he said the influx of youngsters and six rookies would give Americans a better chance of winning, as they had no “scar tissue” from losing so many previous Ryder Cups. Finau supported it by playing exceptionally well in his opening match.

“I was really looking forward to standing in front of our fans,” said Finau. “I like the energy and I like that kind of adrenaline and just having that energy behind us. I haven’t had a chance to be in front of a home crowd at these international events. So I was really looking forward to taking that in , and we kind of fed on them all day long. We played great golf together.”