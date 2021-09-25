India to play one test in England in 2022 – Report | Cricket

The England Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) have reportedly confirmed plans to play a test match in England during the summer of 2022. The development comes after the fifth India-England test was halted due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the Team India camp earlier this month.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, it has not been confirmed at this stage whether the said Test will be a stand-alone match or the fifth Test of the Test Series.

When the test was declared abandoned, a series of blame games began with various stakeholders and experts holding India responsible for the start of the outbreak. In addition, the ECB reported a large financial loss. Should the test happen, it will help the ECB get a majority of it back.

The report also noted that previous discussions explored the possibility of the two teams playing two additional T20Is. As it is, India will be in England in 2022 for a white-ball tour. Should the above Test go ahead, it could potentially be regarded as the fifth and final Test of the unfinished series.

The first four Tests of the series produced top-class cricket from both teams. India was denied a real chance of winning the Test after rain was a bummer at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

India then wrote a memorable second Test win at Lord’s by taking all 10 England wickets on the final day to win the game by 151 runs and take a 1-0 lead.

The hosts immediately struck back in the third game by beating India in an innings and 76 runs to tie the series at Headingley. India regained the lead and went on to go 2-1 after taking the fourth Test with 157 runs at The Oval.