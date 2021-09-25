Week 4 high school football roundup for September 24, 2021: North Catholic takes down East Allegheny

Through:



Saturday 25 September 2021 | 12:06 pm

Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Northern Catholic quarterback Joey Prentice throws a pass during practice on Aug. 9, 2021 in Cranberry.

Joey Prentice rushed for 114 yards and scored on a pair of 1-yard runs to lead #2 North Catholic to a 31-14 win against East Allegheny (2-3, 1-1) in the Class 3A Allegheny Conference on Friday night.

Kyle Tipinski added two hasty touchdowns for North Catholic (5-0, 2-0). Michael Smith threw 114 yards and a touchdown for East Allegheny.

Here’s a rundown of other Western Pa. games:

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan 61, Baldwin 7 — Mike Evans completed 8 of 9 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 5 Canon-McMillan (3-2, 1-1) to Class 6A win over Baldwin (0-5, 0-2) .

Mount Lebanon 48, Hempfield 14 — Joey Daniels threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the No. 2 Mt Lebanon (5-0, 2-0) scored 45 first-half points en route to defeat Hempfield (2-3, 0-2 ) in class 6A. Jake Phillips threw TD passes to Kieran Lippman and Daniel Katonka.

Class 4A

McKeesport 49, Trinity 14 — In the Big Eight Conference, Bobbie Boyd ran 129 yards and three touchdowns to lead number 4 McKeesport (4-1, 1-0) to victory at Trinity (1-4, 0-2). Connor Roberts threw 100 yards and both Trinity touchdowns.

Armstrong 49, Knoch 6 — Cadin Olsen completed 15 of 22 passes for 201 yards and five touchdowns and ran 80 more yards on four carries as Armstrong (3-2, 1-1) rolled past Knoch (1-4, 0-2) in the Greater Allegheny Conference. Noah Shuttleworth had six catches for 75 yards and three touchdowns, Isaiah Brown caught three balls for 59 yards and two scores, and Connor Cigola had four grabs for 97 yards and a TD. Keagan Fraser ran 81 yards for Knoch.

Plum 29, Mars 0 — In the Greater Allegheny Conference game, Eryck More ran 99 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 45 yards for another score when Plum (1-4, 1-1) knocked out Mars (0-5, 0-2 ). Plum held Mars to a total of 111 yards and forced four turnovers.

Class 3A

South Allegheny 56, Young 8 — Kavan Markwood scored on runs of 9 and 7 yards, an 18-yard pass from Eric Wehner and a 32-yard blocked punt return to lead South Allegheny (1-4, 1-1) over Yough (0-5, 0- 2) in the Interstate Conference. Kavan Markwood scored on an 86-yard kickoff return for Yough.

South Park 54, Brownsville 0 — Adam Johnson and Eric Doerue each ran for two touchdowns as South Park (2-2, 2-0) defeated Brownsville (0-4, 0-2) in an Interstate Conference game.

Class 2A

Charleroi 28, Waynesburg Central 7 — Nikko Pellegrini ran for two touchdowns as Charleroi (1-3, 1-1) defeated Waynesburg Central (1-4, 0-2) in the Century Conference game.

McGuffey 46, Frazier 13 — Kyle Brookman ran 98 yards and one touchdown as McGuffey (3-2, 2-0) defeated Frazier (0-5, 0-1) in Century Conference play. Eric Donnelly added two hasty touchdowns for McGuffey.

Washington 35, Chartiers-Houston 0 — Davoun Fuse threw 128 yards and a touchdown when No. 3 knocked out Washington (5-0, 2-0) Chartiers-Houston (3-1, 1-1) in the Century Conference. Washington’s defense held Chartiers-Houston at 79 yards.

Beaver Falls 49, Ellwood City 0 — Jaren Brickner threw 101 yards and one touchdown and ran 50 yards and another TD to lead Beaver Falls (1-3, 1-1) to Midwestern Conference victory over Ellwood City (0-3, 0-2) . The Beaver Falls defense held Ellwood City to 72 yards.

Laurel 48, Riverside 0 – Luke McCoy rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns as Laurel No. 4 (5-0, 2-0) amassed 466 yards in the Midwestern Conference win over Riverside (0-4, 0-2). Kobe DeRossa threw 120 yards and one touchdown and ran 39 yards and another TD.

Mohawk 28, New Brighton 26 — JC Voss threw for 224 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 70 yards and two TDs as Mohawk (3-2, 2-0) slid past New Brighton (2-3, 1-1) in a Midwestern Conference game . Eric Montanez and Keandre Williams each scored two touchdowns for New Brighton.

Neshannock 49, Freedom 6 — Peyton Weaver ran for 192 yards and four touchdowns to lead Neshannock (4-1, 1-1) to a Midwestern Conference win against Freedom (2-3, 1-1). Jonny Huff added 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Neshannock. Carter Slowinski threw 201 yards and Freedom’s only touchdown.

Class A, first class

Cornell 34, Shenango 16 – Upright Kimbrough threw 266 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another TD to lead Cornell (3-1, 2-0) to Big Seven Conference win in Shenango (0-4, 0-2). Tim Henderson caught two passes for 80 and 53 yards touchdowns for the Raiders. Hunter Lively ran 120 yards and one touchdown for Shenango.

Northgate 22, Union 16 – Northgate (2-3, 1-1) disrupts No. 5 Union (3-2, 1-1) in a Big Seven Conference matchup.

OLSH 27, Fort Cherry 6 — No. 2 OLSH (4-0, 2-0) scored 20 points in the fourth quarter when it defeated Fort Cherry (3-2, 1-1) in Big Seven Conference play. Neimiah Azeem threw 290 yards and scored. Ziggy McIntosh had nine catches for 198 yards and a touchdown.

Imani Christian 14, Jeannette 7 — Imani Christian (2-2, 1-1) defeated Jeannette 1-4, 1-1), 268 yards to 133 yards, in the Eastern Conference win. Malik Shannon scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. Tyler Horner scored on a 1-yard run for the Jayhawks.

California 34, Mapletown 28 — In the Tri-County South, Damani Stafford ran 208 yards and four touchdowns to lead California (3-1, 1-1) to victory against Mapletown (2-3, 0-2). Landan Stevenson rushed for 261 yards and three touchdowns for Mapletown.

Carmichaels 42, Bentworth 7 — Tyrone Carter threw for 77 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 86 yards and another TD to take Carmichaels (4-1, 2-0) to the Tri-County South win over Bentworth (1-3, 0-2) lead. Cody McCoy added 90 rushing yards and a touchdown in the win.

West Greene 48, Avella 0 — Wes Whipkey threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead West Greene (3-2, 2-0) to the Tri-County South shutout at Avella (0-5, 0-2).

non-conference

Aliquippa 62, Quaker Valley 0 – Cyair Clark scored on a pair of 45-yard punt returns when Class 4A No. 3 Aliquippa (3-1) knocked out Quaker Valley (1-4) in a nonconference matchup. Tiqwai Hayes ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns.

Allegany (Md.) 21, Albert Gallatin 14 — Braylon White ran for two touchdowns as Allegany (Md.) (3-1) defeated Albert Gallatin (3-1) in non-conference play. Quentin Larkin and Bruno Fabrycki scored on hasty touchdowns for Albert Gallatin.

Avonworth 13, South Side 7 — In non-conference play, Neo Miller and Peyton Faulkner scored touchdowns in the second quarter for Class 3A No. 3 Avonworth (4-1) as the Antelope defense held out to beat South Side (3-2).

Bethel Park 28, Franklin Regional 13 — In non-conference play, Max Blanc threw 245 yards and two touchdowns to lead Bethel Park (2-3) to victory at Franklin Regional (1-4). Troy Volpatti added two hasty touchdowns for Bethel Park.

Blackhawk 28, Ambridge 6 — Zach Ours ran for two touchdowns and Dontae Campagna returned an interception 92 yards back for a TD as Blackhawk (2-3) defeated Ambridge (0-5) in non-conference play.

Central Valley 56, New Castle 7 — Landon Alexander ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns when Class AAA No. 1 Central Valley (5-0) defeated New Castle (3-2) in nonconference play. All four of Antwon Johnson’s passes went for touchdowns as the quarterback took 108 yards through the air.

Chartiers Valley 49, Hopewell 7 — Anthony Mackey threw for 122 yards and two scores when Chartiers Valley (3-2) defeated Hopewell (0-4) in non-conference play.

Elizabeth Forward 40, Beth Center 7 — In non-conference game, Elizabeth Forward (3-2) defeated Beth-Center (0-4).

Montour 28, Keystone Oaks 21 — Caleb Williams scored on a 2-yard run with 23 seconds left in the game to give Montour (2-3) the nonconference win against Class 3A No. 5 Keystone Oaks (2-3). Jake Wolfe threw 187 yards and three touchdowns for Montour, who jumped to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. Nick Buckley threw 190 yards and a touchdown for Keystone Oaks.

Moon 42, Fox Chapel 28 — In non-conference play, Dylan Sleva ran for two touchdowns when Class 5A No. 1 Moon (5-0) defeated Fox Chapel (2-3). Ben Bladel added touchdowns on a 15-yard fumble recovery and a 16-yard pass from Tyler McGowan. Zidane Thomas paced Fox Chapel with 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Peters Township 47, Connellsville 7 — Class 5A No. 3 Peters Township (4-1) took a non-conference win by beating Connellsville (0-5).

Ringgold 42, Uniontown 0 — Landon Oslowski ran for three touchdowns as Ringgold (3-2) defeated Uniontown (1-3) in non-conference play.

Serra Catholic 14, Freeport 3 — In a non-conference match, Serra defeated Catholic (5-0) host Freeport (1-3).

South Fayette 35, Latrobe 7 — Landon Lutz hit Ryan Kovatch with three touchdown passes while Class 5A defeated No. 4 South Fayette (4-1) Latrobe (2-3) in non-conference play. Lutz threw 160 yards while Nate Deans added 105 rushing yards and a 30-yard touchdown run. Dominick Flenniken scored on a 22-yard run for the Wildcats.

Steel Valley 42, Brentwood 6 — Nijhay Burt ran 197 yards and four touchdowns to lead Steel Valley (4-0) to a nonconference win against Brentwood (1-4). Burt added an interception and discharge to the defense.

Sto-Rox 65, Shady Side Academy 12 — Zay Davis caught four passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 65-yard punt return when Class 2A No. 1 Sto-Rox (5-0) knocked down Shady Side Academy (3-2) in nonconference play. Josh Jenkins threw for 204 yards and five touchdowns and Jaymar Pearson added 126 rushing yards and two TDs.

District 8 City League

Brashear 32, Perry 18 — In the City League game, Brashear (2-3, 1-1) defeated Perry (1-3, 0-2).

Westinghouse 56, Union Local (Ohio) 12 — Westinghouse (4-0) won big in a nonconference game in Union Local (Ohio) (4-1). Westinghouse has outdone his opponents this season, 170-24.

District 10

Butler 40, General McLane 20 — Butler (2-2) doubled down General McLane (2-3) in non-conference play.