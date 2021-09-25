Kitefest kicks off this Friday – South Coast Herald





Woodcrest Academy is very excited to host its first annual Heritage Day Kitefest at Illovo Sugar Cricket Oval, Sezela this Friday (24th) at 9:30 AM. There will be a wide variety of cultural foods available, bouncy castles, book and toy stalls, kite competitions, music and more.

Judging starts at 10:30 am in the following categories: Junior Kite Builder, Senior Kite Builder, Junior Sky Master, Senior Sky Master, Fabulous Fliers. Admission is R10 per person and R25 per kiterun. For more information, please contact the school on 082 8996361. Pennington Ski-boat Club is hosting its annual potjiekos competition this Friday (24th). Good food together with ‘Kat & Gareth’ offers something for the ears. For more information, please contact Steven Green on 082 8711004. Eddie Baptie and DA supporters were so visible during the voter registration last weekend. It was great to participate in a fun and informative time together meeting new people. Voting will take place on November 1. Check out this space for more excitement. Azelle du Rand says she was approached by Rainbows and Smiles who support children with cancer. They need 40 blankets. The deadline for this is the end of September. Azelle wants to deliver the blankets on October 6. Blankets can be dropped off at 2 Margaret Avenue or she will be happy to pick them up. Contact her on 084 4108864. ALSO READ: Tuning In: Kitefest is the talk of the town

Recycling is happening this week at Relton Hall on September 22nd. Clear and colored plastic bottles. NO plastic bags, bubble wrap or plastic sheets. This will happen from 09:00 to 10:00. Please help by bringing only these items. Do not drop off before 09:00. Pennington Conservancy’s Umdoni Park Forest Walk will be held on Saturday, November 6. Check out this space for more information. Scottburgh Athletic Club time trials will be held on Wednesdays at 5:15 PM from Scottburgh Golf Club. Runners and walkers welcome. For more information, please contact 083 2651029. Join the chess class at Relton Hall Pennington on Fridays from 3-5pm. Costs are R10 per participant. For more information, please contact Silvano Borea on 081 0449342. Table tennis takes place at Relton Hall on Wednesdays. For more information, please contact Karen Verleur on 082 7864971. Join Brandon van Broekhuizen at the Relton Hall in Pennington every Monday morning from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for praise and worship, prayer, and time in the Holy Spirit. Everyone welcome, no entrance fee. Bring your Bible. For more information, please contact 082 4692010. The Osisibathemba Crisis Center at GJ Crookes Hospital is seeking donations of toiletries. One drop-off point in Pennington is Seeff. Des Cuffe can advise other parts of Umdoni where to get off. She can be reached on 073 1796906. GIVE YOUR OPINION Like the South Coast Herald’s Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram

