Vijaykarthikeyan’s new book Mafia Premier League explores crime and cricket

Lunch during my school days in the 1990s was extra special because of cricket, says K Vijayakarthikeyan, currently secretary of the human rights commission in Chennai. His latest book Mafia Premier League (Rupa) is a crime thriller that captures tales of cricket and crime, set against the backdrop of T20 matches in Mumbai. Along with my lunch, my mother sent a note about cricket scores, and whether Sachin Tendulkar was hitting, the runs he has scored, etc. My love for the game goes a long way. Cricket was a natural choice when he wanted to write a sports thriller. While cricket, underworld and match fixing have always been intertwined, this book, he says, offers a different look at crime up close. While it’s packed with action and thriller elements, it also aims to tell the story of an underdog to make it big. It is not preachy, but there is a subtle positive message. Stories with a message Mafia Premier League is his 10th book as an author, known for his fiction in English, including: Once Upon an IAS Exam and heart tremor (both by Rupa) and non-fiction works in Tamil such as Ettum Thoorathil IAS (Vikatan publications) and Adhuvum Idhuvum (Vijaya Pathippagam). I started writing my first Tamil book Ettum Dhoorathil IAS after seeing many children in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu, who had the desire and motivation but lacked proper guidance to pass competitive exams, says Vijayakarthikeyan, who served as a commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation and later a collector of Tiruppur. The medic turned bureaucrat also plays for the TN IAS Cricket team. He sticks to a simple writing style to reach readers of all age groups, both in English and Tamil. Fiction gives me the space to both tell a story and convey a social message. Mafia Premier League also put the spotlight on a good lifestyle, staying fit, setting your goals and achieving them one by one. I did my MBBS, cleared the services and still pursuing my love of writing. With the right planning, one can always find time to follow their passion, he says, and recalls watching the India-West Indies match at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai in 2011. Yuvaraj Singh scored a century. It was such a happy moment to capture it live. Twenty days later I gave my UPSC interview. The book can be purchased online.

