7 regular season takeaways

Josh McWilliams of the Daily Record gives seven of his tennis observations as teams play into the postseason:

1. Wooster is stacked.

There is no team in the area that rivals Woosters’ overall talent and depth. In singles, the generals feature the talented Mathur sisters and Minnie Pozefsky, who could easily be a No. 1 for many region teams. In doubles, Wooster has the lightning strikes of Emma Boreman and Alexia Kakanuru who simply light up opponents. In the second double, Lauren Anderson and the combination of Maya Tzonev and Sophie Garcia to pair with her were also difficult. This has given the generals potential points at every position in every match played.

2. The Mathurs were as good as expected.

Sophia Mathur came in this year and was the well-known commodity and her sister, freshman Ava Mathur, was more of the unknown with a lot of potential.

Well, the secret wasn’t that secret in their household as Ava spent countless hours playing against her sister Sophia. There is no doubt that this rivalry between sisters had to have tense moments as they grew up against each other. It would only be natural for Ava to be ready to hit the courts from those countless hours against Sophia and individual training. She didn’t disappoint and neither did Sophia, as they have been fired and proven to be a deadly 1-2 punch to the generals.

3. The Boreman/Kakanuru combination is the best doubles team there is.

As if the Mathur sister problem wasn’t big enough for opponents, the Emma Boreman and Alexia Kakanuru problem also looms. Wooster’s first double tandem was out of the spotlight a year ago as they made their way into the district game, gaining valuable experience under high pressure.

Fast forward to this fall and the couple has only gotten better. Obviously Boreman and Kakanuru are humming in sync which has proved huge for the Generals as they watch a back-to-back OCC Championships after winning their first-ever OCC title last year and first league/conference title since 1980.

4. Ally Murphy is one of the best in the area.

In the Northeast Tennis Conference, Chippewas Ally Murphy has been as explosive as can be. The luminary has taken on the lead role for her team as they competed for the NET title. Combining a strong serve with a great ground attack, Murphy was relentless in leading the Chipps and is looking forward to a return trip to the district this fall.

5. The Chipps can play.

The NET proved to be interesting this season, with Chippewa hanging out there with other title contenders at the conference. Earlier this fall, they fell in a tough game against Manchester, beating Alliance as both finished 3-2 before finally finishing third in this week’s NET Conference Tournament.

There is no doubt that this Chipps team is supported with talent everywhere. With Jenny Rollins and Kendall Kohler, you join Murphy to form one of NET’s most dangerous singles. With these swinging away, Chippewa is guaranteed to land a few haymakers among them. In doubles, Katie Harlan and Sophie Soleiman played extremely well and Izzy Lattea and Richelle Trischan were both very tough with a 6-2 record.

6. Making progress.

West Holmes is probably the youngest team in the area in terms of overall experience and age. With pretty much a lineup where every girl on varsity outside of Madison Baker has less than two years and most have even less gaming experience, the Knights have been trying to gain that experience throughout the season.

The progress is sure to come as they have fought in competitions and have taken some big individual wins along the way.

7. Red Riders hum along.

After losing to standout lead singles player Clauda Adcock last year, Orrville looked to Jayne Wallace to fill those rather big shoes. Wallace has not disappointed as she has fought hard night and night for the Red Riders and has proven to be a tough match in singles. There is also Ella Wallace who has played well in third singles and Gemma DeVincent has played in doubles with every combination of Lindsey Copeland, Hailey Ayers and Sarah Mendiola.