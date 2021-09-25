Dulin Tests Boyertown Field Hockey Win – PA Prep Live





FIELD HOCKEY Boyertown 8, Norristown 0 Highlights: Katelyn Dulin scored four goals (two goals, two assists) in Bears’ one-sided win over PAC Liberty on Friday. Goals: Katelyn Dulin 2, Remi Lloyd, Peyton Shellaway, Lauren Eves, Hannah Ulrich, Delaney Fox and Lainey Grim. Assists: Dulin 2, Lloyd, Alyx Morgan, Ange Desantis, Raylor Havrilla, Alex Bliss Owen J Roberts 3, Spring Ford 1 Goals: OJR – Rylee Laloup, Ava Clemson, Evie Wolters; SF-Eva Drumbo. Assists: OJR – Hayden Street, Sierra Milano. Saves: OJR – Reilley Hagarty 6, Amelia Erb 2; SF-5. Pope John Paul II 2, Pottsgrove 1 Highlights: Cate Mink scored a couple of goals in PJP’s PAC Frontier win on Friday. Goals: PJP – Cate Mink 2. Rescues: PJP – Gi Manza 8, Tess Riley (defensive). Upper Perkiomas 2, Upper Merion 0 Highlights: The Indians put 29 shots on target in Friday’s PAC Frontier win against the Vikings. Top advantage 2 0 – 2 Upper Merion 0 0 – 0 Goals: UP – Luci Carpenter, Jesse Traynor. Saves: UM – 27; UP – Lynnsi Joyce 9. Oley Valley 4, Methactone 1 Highlights: The Warriors were unable to recover from a four-goal first-half deficit in Fridays league loss. Lily DeWan scored on an assist by Elena Snodgrass in the loss. BOYS FOOTBALL Upper Perkiomen 2, Upper Merion 1 Highlights: Setting up Matt Milkowich Jim Friedman took the game winner in the second half when the Tribe took a win on the PAC Frontier road on Friday. Upper Perkioms 1 1 – 2 Upper Merion 0 1 – 1 Goals: UP-Logan Watkins, Jim Friedman; UM-Arjun Kaushik Assists: UP Matt Milkowich Alliance Christian 3, Salem Christian 2 Highlights: Gautier Simonpoli’s two goals paved the way in Friday’s Gryphons non-league victory. Josh Fitzmier added a goal and Dan Davis an assist in the win. Noah Day saved nine shots in goal. GIRLS FOOTBALL West Chester East 1, Phoenixville 0 Highlights: The Phantoms put in three more shots, but couldn’t get away with the win in Fridays’ non-league loss. WC East 1 0 – 1 Phoenixville 0 0 – 0 Goals: WCE – Molly Smeins. Assists: WCE – Zoe Woodpecker. Saves: PHX – Ella Stout 5, WCE-Sydney Slusser 8. Unionville 2 Boyertown 1 Highlights: Maddi Springman scored Bears’ only goal in Friday’s non-league loss. Jules Muntz and Hope Politi scored for Unionville, who were leading 1-0 at halftime. GIRLS GOLF Boyertown 199, Methactone 201 At Twin Ponds (par 35) Methactone (201): Sarah Lawrie 42, Kate Thomas 44, Julia Sala 55, Shivani Joshi 58, Isabella Madrachia 67 Boyertown (199): Larissa Sontingco 47, Kyleigh Monahan 48, Madeline Brennan 51, Hailey Schildt 55, Jorydn So/Hannah Adamski 58. BOYS GOLF Owen J. Roberts 194, Pottsgrove 225 At Landis Creek (par-36) Owen J. Roberts (194): Jared Berrish 37, Nick Parr 37, Stefania Fedun 39, Victor Mominey 40, Erik Harken 41. Pottsgrove (225): John Ryan McMenamin 39, Wyatt Lear 44, Cooper Simon 47, Jacob Slimer 47, Michael Krueger/ Koda Browne 48. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL metaton 3, Norristown 0 HIGHLIGHTS: The Warriors defeated the Eagles in Friday’s PAC Liberty game (25-3, 25-12, 25-16). Perkiomen Valley 3, Spring Ford 1 HIGHLIGHTS: The Vikings defeated the Rams in four sets (25-18, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18), winning PAC Liberty on Friday. For PV, Naomi Clauhs (14 kills, 17 assists, 11 counts), Veronika Paciorek (3 aces, 12 kills, 1 block), Lilah Maus (2 aces, 10 kills, 5 counts), Cami Leyes (26 counts, 2 aces ) and Shannon OKeefe (8 counts) led the way. Spring-Fords statistical stars included Ally Plitnick (32 assists, 22 counts), Camryn Elsner (30 counts, 6 assists), Lauren Angelucci (12 dead), Kylie Michal (10 dead), YY Li (5 dead, 4 blocks) and Sara Fritzinger (11 dead, 10 digs). Highlight Baptist 3, Alliance Christian 0 HIGHLIGHTS: The Gryphons dropped Friday’s game in three sets (25-16, 25-22, 25-12). Ameilia Huey (16 digs, 2 kills) and Kaylee Knapp (5 digs, 5 kills) were the star performers for Alliance Christian in the defeat.

