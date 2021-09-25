Minor League Cricket Player Spotlight: Harmeet Singh and Rishi Bhardwaj





MINOR LEAGUE CRICKET Harmeet Singh was an unfortunate collateral in the sordid IPL fixing saga. © BCCL Harmeet Singh Touted as the next Bishan Bedi by none other than Ian Chappel, Harmeet first burst onto the Mumbai scene by leading his school to a Giles Shield championship alongside Shardul Thakur. He also got a taste for the big league at the age of 15 when he was named in Mumbai for the annual Buchi Babu tournament. Not long after, Sachin Tendulkar called on him to bowl to him during his private netting sessions. He became instantly famous during India’s successful U19 World Cup campaign in 2012. Shortly after, he got his IPL contract when his inbox started to flood with a variety of offers from well-known sports agents. In fact, he attended more than 30 functions in 30 days of winning the U19 World Cup Down Under. Life was now gaining momentum for young Harmeet. In the wake of the 2013 IPL fixing saga, 20-year-old Harmeet quickly discovered: how lonely indian cricket can be. Due to the negative speculation, Vidarbha released him from his contract. The BCCI acquitted him after an investigation, but not before the damage was done. From the cynosure of all eyes, he was relegated to almost untouchable due to a constant media process. In a first-class career spanning more than a decade, Harmeet has only had 31 first-class games to his credit, 17 of which were for a non-descript side like Tripura. Harmeet Singh now lives in Seattle with his young family and has come to terms with the way things are going. Away from the Mumbai grind and even further from the mental torment he braved almost every day for ten years to settle in the Mumbai locker room. The one-time U19 World Cup winner, who now captains the Seattle Thunderbolts in Minor League Cricket, is ready to restart his cricket journey, one that started with much promise and euphoria. A journey from a well-documented editorial lawsuit he didn’t deserve and now a journey of self-discovery and contentment. “There’s nothing I want to prove to anyone. I want to prove to myself that I belong to a world podium that will hopefully offer Major League Cricket. I’m still 28. I’ll be 30 by the time I qualify to play for the US and testing myself worldwide by playing in some of the best leagues. The opportunity I was looking for is here,” said Harmeet. Rishi Bhardwaj Pravin Amre always said to Rishi Bhardwaj “Tu kahi bhi game lega. Tu bada shaana hain(You will do well anywhere. You are very smart on the street). And the fact that Bhardwaj has been the ultimate amateur cricketer reinforces Amre’s point. He has had professional stints on four different continents. Apart from playing for Air India in Mumbai, he has played professionally in the Sussex Premier Division, Durban and USA. Originally from Delhi, as a 16-year-old he once played the famous 153 innings in a 45-over match against Ashish Nehra and former Mumbai Indian leg spinner Chetanya Nanda. A few years later, Bhardwaj would go to club 10 sixes in 10 balls in a warm-up match against a Railways U19 squad. Bhardwaj was a sensation with the bat last year in the inaugural season of minor league cricket, finishing with an astonishing 287 runs in 5 innings with a batting rate of 156. That brought him into the national spotlight and he rightly got a call-up for the American 26 man training camp. He has had an average return this year and had to miss almost a third of the tournament due to a finger injury. But with his team Atlanta Fire in the playoff race, Bhardwaj has his eyes firmly on the target. “I know I haven’t had a great tournament so far. But when the play-offs come, I think it will be a different ball game. I have full confidence in my ability to turn the tide. The fire is a It’s been an excellent franchise to work with. Ricardo Powell is someone I look up to. He’s been a great support in the locker room,” said Bhardwaj on the eve of the Atlantic Conference semifinals. Bhardwaj is currently one of the most popular T20 batting products in the country. With the Americas T20 World Cup qualifiers just around the corner and a troubled US top order, Bhardwaj could very well book his ticket to the World Cup qualifiers if he sets the stage ablaze with his enterprising stroke play with all the eyes of the American cricket club at the tent event. © Cricbuzz

