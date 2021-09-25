Mid-Penns top footballers from Friday 24 September

Mid-Penn’s regular football season came to a close on Friday night as stars have now more than established themselves in Central Pennsylvania.

Here’s a look at which of those shiners left their mark on the night.

Cyncir Bowers, RB/KR, Bishop McDevitt: Bowers put down big numbers on limited touches in a 63-0 win over Mifflin County, turning three carries into 117 yards and a touchdown, while also taking a kick to the house.

Tavon Cooper, RB, Greencastle-Antrim: Cooper set up big plays for the Blue Devils in a 24-7 win over Susquehanna Township, noting two touchdown runs to take Greencastle-Antrim to its third win of the year.

Jordan Cruz, DT, Juniata: Cruz was instrumental in Juniatas’ win over Middletown, recording three sacks in the 8-7 ball game.

Christian Doi, RB/WR/LB, Camp Hill: The Camp Hill star had another stellar all-around effort in a win over Line Mountain, bringing in eight passes for 87 yards and a touchdown, while also recording 10 tackles and an interception on defense.

Ethan Eisenberg, QB, Big Spring: Eisenberg had another perfect night, going 8 for 8 with three touchdown passes and 186 yards in a 64-6 win over James Buchanan.

Trent Herrera, RB, West Perry: Herrera was the engine that helped the Mustangs to an upset victory over Mechanicsburg on Friday night, scoring three times and finishing with 94 yards rushing and 21 yards receiving.

37 North York 28, East Pennsboro 2

Fred Hunter, DL, North: The Polar Bears top lineman had a big day rushing the passerby in a 28-2 win over East Pennsboro, picking up two sacks and helping to limit star Panther who ran Sy Burgos back to just 37 yards.

Amari Kerr, RB, Shippensburg: Kerr was Shippensburg’s top scoring option in a 33-14 win over Waynesboro to go unbeaten and find the end zone in the win three times.

Landon Kuntzelman, QB, Trinity: Kuntzelman had five touchdowns in Shamrock’s win over Newport, threw three and rushed for two, ending the night with 212 passing yards.

Marcel McDaniels, RB, CD East: McDaniels led the way to the Panthers’ fourth straight win, carrying the rock 25 times for 202 yards and two scores in a 34-13 win over State College.

36 Red Land defeated Hershey 21–0 in high school football

Aidan Metzger, RB, Cooking Resources: Half of the Bubblers two-man backfield, Metzger led Boiling Springs with 106 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries in a 52-8 win over Susquenita.

Isaac Miller, RB, Halifax: Halifax took his first win of the year, and Miller was a big part of it. He scored twice and took 19 passes for 121 yards in a shutout at Renaissance Academy.

Joey Menke, RB/LB Cooking Resources: Menke linked up with Aidan Metzger for being too much for Susquenita on Friday, taking nine carries 99 yards and two scores while also recording a sack on defense.

Blake Orndorff, DB, Shippensburg: The Greyhound DB was keyed into the Waynesboro passing game on Friday, taking two passes in a 33-14 win over Shippensburgs County rivals.

Case Regan, DB Bishop McDevitt: Regan was one of the defensive stars for McDevitt in his shutout win over Mifflin County, taking a pass and making it 35 yards home in the win.

Tyler Rossi, RB, Trinity: The Shamrocks star went on to rush and receive over 100 yards in a 42-7 win over Newport, scoring twice and a total of 233 all-purpose yards.

Stone Saunders, QB, Bishop McDevitt: It was another night of highlights for the freshman QB as Saunders threw four touchdowns while going 9 for 9 for 126 yards in a 61-0 win over Mifflin County.

Juice Selby, WR, Central Dauphin: Selby was Max Mosey’s No. 1 target in the Rams return to action after a COVID break, putting in eight catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns in a 50-21 win over Chambersburg.

45 Cumberland Valley beats Altoona 27-14

Isaac Sines, QB/K/DB, Cumberland Valley: The Eagles junior did it all in a win over Altoona, throwing two touchdown passes, rushing 61 yards and scoring two field goals.

Sam Sklar, WR, Red Country: Sklar was the top weapon in Red Land’s first win of the year, scoring twice on four catches and a total of 122 yards in a 21-0 shutout by Hershey.

Marquese Williams, RB, Bishop McDevitt: Williams carried the ball just 10 times in a 61-0 win over Mifflin County, but racked up 144 yards and a touchdown on that limited work, continuing his stellar season.

