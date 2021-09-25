Sports
Mid-Penns top footballers from Friday 24 September
Mid-Penn’s regular football season came to a close on Friday night as stars have now more than established themselves in Central Pennsylvania.
Sign up for PennLives’ new high school sports newsletter here
Here’s a look at which of those shiners left their mark on the night.
Cyncir Bowers, RB/KR, Bishop McDevitt: Bowers put down big numbers on limited touches in a 63-0 win over Mifflin County, turning three carries into 117 yards and a touchdown, while also taking a kick to the house.
Tavon Cooper, RB, Greencastle-Antrim: Cooper set up big plays for the Blue Devils in a 24-7 win over Susquehanna Township, noting two touchdown runs to take Greencastle-Antrim to its third win of the year.
Jordan Cruz, DT, Juniata: Cruz was instrumental in Juniatas’ win over Middletown, recording three sacks in the 8-7 ball game.
Christian Doi, RB/WR/LB, Camp Hill: The Camp Hill star had another stellar all-around effort in a win over Line Mountain, bringing in eight passes for 87 yards and a touchdown, while also recording 10 tackles and an interception on defense.
Ethan Eisenberg, QB, Big Spring: Eisenberg had another perfect night, going 8 for 8 with three touchdown passes and 186 yards in a 64-6 win over James Buchanan.
Trent Herrera, RB, West Perry: Herrera was the engine that helped the Mustangs to an upset victory over Mechanicsburg on Friday night, scoring three times and finishing with 94 yards rushing and 21 yards receiving.
37
Fred Hunter, DL, North: The Polar Bears top lineman had a big day rushing the passerby in a 28-2 win over East Pennsboro, picking up two sacks and helping to limit star Panther who ran Sy Burgos back to just 37 yards.
Amari Kerr, RB, Shippensburg: Kerr was Shippensburg’s top scoring option in a 33-14 win over Waynesboro to go unbeaten and find the end zone in the win three times.
Landon Kuntzelman, QB, Trinity: Kuntzelman had five touchdowns in Shamrock’s win over Newport, threw three and rushed for two, ending the night with 212 passing yards.
Marcel McDaniels, RB, CD East: McDaniels led the way to the Panthers’ fourth straight win, carrying the rock 25 times for 202 yards and two scores in a 34-13 win over State College.
36
Aidan Metzger, RB, Cooking Resources: Half of the Bubblers two-man backfield, Metzger led Boiling Springs with 106 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries in a 52-8 win over Susquenita.
Isaac Miller, RB, Halifax: Halifax took his first win of the year, and Miller was a big part of it. He scored twice and took 19 passes for 121 yards in a shutout at Renaissance Academy.
Joey Menke, RB/LB Cooking Resources: Menke linked up with Aidan Metzger for being too much for Susquenita on Friday, taking nine carries 99 yards and two scores while also recording a sack on defense.
Blake Orndorff, DB, Shippensburg: The Greyhound DB was keyed into the Waynesboro passing game on Friday, taking two passes in a 33-14 win over Shippensburgs County rivals.
Case Regan, DB Bishop McDevitt: Regan was one of the defensive stars for McDevitt in his shutout win over Mifflin County, taking a pass and making it 35 yards home in the win.
Tyler Rossi, RB, Trinity: The Shamrocks star went on to rush and receive over 100 yards in a 42-7 win over Newport, scoring twice and a total of 233 all-purpose yards.
Stone Saunders, QB, Bishop McDevitt: It was another night of highlights for the freshman QB as Saunders threw four touchdowns while going 9 for 9 for 126 yards in a 61-0 win over Mifflin County.
Juice Selby, WR, Central Dauphin: Selby was Max Mosey’s No. 1 target in the Rams return to action after a COVID break, putting in eight catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns in a 50-21 win over Chambersburg.
45
Isaac Sines, QB/K/DB, Cumberland Valley: The Eagles junior did it all in a win over Altoona, throwing two touchdown passes, rushing 61 yards and scoring two field goals.
Sam Sklar, WR, Red Country: Sklar was the top weapon in Red Land’s first win of the year, scoring twice on four catches and a total of 122 yards in a 21-0 shutout by Hershey.
Marquese Williams, RB, Bishop McDevitt: Williams carried the ball just 10 times in a 61-0 win over Mifflin County, but racked up 144 yards and a touchdown on that limited work, continuing his stellar season.
Christian Doi, ATH, Camp Hill Doi caught eight passes for 87 yards and a touchdown, and collected 10 tackles and an interception in a 19-17 win over Line Mountain.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pennlive.com/highschoolsports/football/2021/09/mid-penns-top-football-performers-from-friday-sept-24.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]