Scandalous! The Korean teenager wears the national table tennis “dragon suit” to participate in the competition, beating the famous player Ocharov 3-1





When the national table tennis players ended their trip to the Olympic Games and returned to China to participate in the National Games, the attention of table tennis fans around the world also shifted to Xi’an, Shaanxi, because China’s table tennis represents the highest level. in the world, and the National Games The level of competition is unparalleled in any case. When the table tennis event of the National Games is in full swing, the games organized by the ITTF have become a paradise for athletes from other countries. Disgraceful! The Korean teenager wore the national table tennis “dragon suit” to participate in the competition, beating German star Ocharov 3-1. In the ITTF WTT Star Challenge in Doha, the bronze medalist of the Olympic men’s singles, Germany’s Ochalov, was upset in the first round. He lost 1-3 to South Korean teenager Zhao Shengmin and was out of the game. In this match, South Korean player Zhao Shengmin for some reason wore a Chinese team’s “dragon” t-shirt, which matches the costume of the Chinese team at the Tokyo Olympics. The media and netizens also speculate whether this is some kind of psychological warfare, because Ocharov lost many times to the national table tennis players in the World Championships, such as Ma Long, Fan Zhendong and others are his sufferers, and Zhao Shengmin bears this time. The “Dragon” game is probably also to give Ocharov some sort of psychological hint in my heart. I don’t know if Ocharov’s training system is not enough after the Olympics or if he is really influenced by the time of his clothes. In short, his performance in the game is indeed not standard. After losing to Zhao Shengmin 1-3, he also goes to Doha for a day. . And the match Zhao Shengmin wearing a “dragon suit” also caused a lot of controversy. Some netizens said he’s not nice and hard, but rather smart; some internet users expressed their doubts and doubts about wearing Chinese table tennis costumes. That this does not meet the requirements of the rules. Zhao Shengmin certainly played very well in this match. As for this episode, it’s left to the ITTF to decide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://min.news/en/sport/3bd645c2983c9021674a8e2b40e75ca6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos