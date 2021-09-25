packers vs. 49ers Q&A: 3 reasons why Green Bay can win on Sunday night

Normally at Acme Packing Company we exchange questions with a writer from the SB Nation site about the next Green Bay Packers opponents to get a taste of the upcoming game. This week, however, they took a little different approach.

Instead, Tyler Austin from Niner’s Nation kindly agreed to join our discussion. However, rather than a traditional back-and-forth, Tyler gave APC three reasons why the San Francisco 49ers will lose to the Packers on Sunday Night Football this weekend, and APC’s Tex Western did the same. (Keep an eye out for NN for that post coming soon.)

Without further ado, here’s what Tyler has to say about how the Packers can beat San Francisco and make it to the season 2-1.

Aaron Rodgers

There’s a pretty good chance you know who he is and what he does, so I probably don’t need to elaborate much on why this guy could leave and single-handedly make this game go away. However, here’s a fun fact that you may not have heard before, which may indicate why he has a little extra motivation to go in Sunday night. Look, way back in 2005 the 49ers could have picked Aaron Rodgers first, but saodifnaosdnkaonvdfnvaosdnj instead. (Sorry, I passed out. I’m back. Don’t worry.)

If you need a quick refresher on how good Rodgers was against the 49ers last season, the answer is simple: very, very good. He hit 25 completions against 31 attempts for 305 yards, 4 TDs and no interceptions. His QBR came in at an astronomical 98.9 out of 100. That number ranks third among the best QBR performance of all of 2020.

His otherworldly skills coupled with LaFleur’s attack seemed absolutely unstoppable against the helpless 49ers that last encounter, and as long as Aaron Rodgers steps onto a football field, he will always be the greatest advantage a team can have.

Running injuries

It was only two weeks before the once-crowded back room became a squadron of the walking wounded. The 49ers lost first to Raheem Mostert, who you remember from his record attempt NFC Championship game with his 220 yards and 4 touchdowns, after breaking cartilage in his knee just five snaps in the season. The offense will sorely miss his deceptive home run speed and one-cut style that fits so nicely into the Shanahans system.

Immediately, rookie Elijah Mitchell picked up the torch and ripped off 104 yards and TD in his first NFL appearance against the Lions. Not bad for a sixth round. Then, on the road against the Eagles, Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury that was described as something worse than a sting, whatever that means. He has missed both Wednesday and Thursday practice, making his status highly questionable, and the chances of him passing on Sunday seem low at best.

As if that wasn’t enough, two other ball carriers continued to recover as the Niners migrated back to San Francisco. JaMycal Hasty, the former undrafted free agent who had a monstrous preseason to earn his roster spot, suffered a high ankle sprain that would sideline him for a month and will change. Then, on his first NFL touch, Trey Sermon finished the critically acclaimed third rounder Ohio State, received a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit, which left him with a concussion with no other serious injuries.

Of all the players, Sermon is the most likely to play. After him? Well, there’s a duo of running backs, Trenton Cannon and Jacques Patrick, who were signed on to the Ravens and Bengals practice teams respectively. Going that far down the depth chart at any position is always detrimental, but falling back on a team that thrives on establishing the ground game can be deadly.

49ers Quarterback Shanahan Enanigans

During the off-season, training camp and pre-season, all the talk around this team was about Trey Lance. With good reason, of course, the 49ers traded three first-round picks to move him up in May, keeping Jimmy Garoppolo and his $25 million salary for this season. No one seemed to be able to wrap up the idea that both these guys would be on the team in week 1, and yet here we are.

The story has shifted from the kid who sits and learns, in a full emulation of the Alex Smith-Patrick Mahomes model that worked so well in Kansas City, to Lance will see the field in a special Taysom-Hill-esque way. . (Don’t expect the esteemed rookie to match TE, though.) Shanahan skillfully put Lance against the Las Vegas Raiders second and third stringers in the final exhibit, and the mad scientist experiment seemed destined to blow the competition away.

Fast forward to today, and Lance has only seen action on four snaps, resulting in a 5-yard touchdown pass and three barely-there runs in Detroit. His song was not mentioned at all in the grind-it-out game in Philly, and this usage has left many fans wondering what his role will look like in the future. The murmurs were especially loud last week when Jimmy G blew multiple second-level pitches to open receivers in an offensively stagnant first half. He did enough to win, but how long will that last?

Subtitling quarterbacks, especially for gadget games, is a pompous act. Obviously it’s great to see a deadly stunt, but there’s always that little bit where you have to face death. Could the plays set up for the inexperienced freshman lead to disastrous swings in momentum and points? Just ask the Saints, like when ZaDarius Smith fired Hill in Week 4 last year to turn that game completely upside down.

There’s an incredibly bright future for Lance, but asking a guy to squeeze three or four times in a prime time matchup feels like it could lead to more headaches than celebrations. Or maybe Shanahan leaves the Ferrari in the garage two games in a row, and it all comes down to Jimmy G making enough plays to win. That’s a gamble in itself. Well, just wait.

We thank Tyler for his great insight and be sure to check out his other work and that of all the other great writers at Niner’s Nation.