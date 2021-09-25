Salish Storm Hockey plans barbecue and ball hockey IndigiNews





Salish Storm Hockey, an indigenous nonprofit in Nanaimo, plans to: organize an event next week in honor of the Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The event will include a BBQ, hockey games and the unveiling of the new Salish Storms logo by artist Luke Marston, and will be held at 740 Howard Street in Nanaimo from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. on Sept 30. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission 94 calls to action includes an appeal to the government to “take action to ensure the long-term development and growth of Indigenous athletes through continued support for the North American Indigenous Games.” The Salish Storm Founded in 2019, Hockey Association was established as a community development initiative in response to this call, to encourage Indigenous children and youth to participate in hockey. Salish Storm Hockey is the only one of its kind in the center of the island and welcomes native players ages six to 19. Alan MacDonald, president of the Salish Storm Hockey Association, says the organization was created to address the low number of indigenous hockey players represented in several small hockey associations. “There are a few players who play minor hockey, but most of them are brand new to the ice,” MacDonald told IndigiNews. Starting with ball hockey and inline hockey, Salish Storm Hockey has slowly grown towards securing funding and rink space. Now, in 2021, all equipment will be delivered and the group plans to build skills in skating, shooting and teamwork. Their first event of the season saw more than 40 children from a variety of communities, including Penelakut Island, Stzuminus, Snuneymuxw, Qualicum and Snaw-Naw-As, as well as Indigenous families living in Nanaimo and Ladysmith boroughs, MacDonald said. Hockey, while popular, is often inaccessible, he explains. A child can come to us, has no experience, no equipment and no other idea than that they want to play hockey. And we will take care of them. And we will help them through that, he says. Salish Storm is working to remove barriers and provide everything from transportation to gear to a warm and welcoming environment, said Alan MacDonald, president of the association. Photo provided by Alan MacDonald The association will work to develop a volunteer coaching program for parents to start in 2022, he adds. Currently, Salish Storm Hockey is working to have one coach for every four children, averaging ten coaches. MacDonald is not indigenous, and of the current volunteers, about 50 percent are indigenous, he says. The barbecue and ball hockey day scheduled for next week will grow on “the progress and achievement we have made from a ball hockey start-up group to year-round ice/inline and ball hockey platforms made possible by many volunteers, local municipal leaders and sponsors,” said the event page. Our truth and reconciliation event on September 30 is about recognizing that reconciliation is happening and this is an example of that, MacDonald says.

