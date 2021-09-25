Squash Wizard Jansher, Sports Circle Greet Secretary Sports Abid Majeed





PESHAWAR, (APP – UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – September 25, 2021): Squash wizard, the legendary Jansher Khan and the sports circles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa congratulated Sports Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed on Saturday on successfully completing his course after being part of the 114th National Management course at the National Management College. In a congratulatory message, Squash legends and eight-time world champion and six-time British Open champion Jansher Khan, world champions Qamar Zaman and Mohib Ullah Khan, former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah, hockey Olympian Rahim Khan, former volleyball team skipper Abdur Rahim, former Test cricket player Umer Gul , former international athlete Habib Ur Rehman Afridi, four-time international gold medalist of athlete Bahre Karam, President Pride of Performance and two-time South Asian karate gold medalist Khalid Noor, former IGP and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Hockey Federation Muhammad Saeed Khan, President Pakistan Sports Writers Federation and Secretary General AIPs Asian Amjad Aziz Malik, President Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ijaz Ahmad Khan Daudzai, Secretary Imran Yousafzai and all members, Former International Hockey Referee Muhammad Asif Orakzai, Former Skipper Pakistani Football Teams Gohar Zama n, Basit Kamal, Former International Football Shahid Kh an Shinwari, Former International Cricket Player Miss Salam Faiz, International Table Tennis Player Kainat Tabaoom, International Table Tennis Player Fahad Khawjah, International Wrestler Niamat Ullah, International Tennis Players Hamza Roman, Kashan Umer, Shoaib Khan, Tennis Coach Roman Gul, former Director-General for Sports and Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, Director-General for Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director of Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director of Sports Fusion Area Pir Abdullah Shah, Director of Development Saleem Raza, Director of Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director of Youth Saleem Jan Marwat , Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project Murad Ali Mohmand, Deputy Directors Aziz Ullah Jan, Tariq Khan, Niamat Ullah, AD Zakir Ullah, Sports Coaches Shah Faisal, Syed Jaffar Shah, Muhammad Nadeem, Nouman Khan, Hayatullah, Alam Zeb, Nimat Ullah, Female Coaches Miss Oreen Jasia, Miss Amina, Pakistan No. 1 Badminton Player Murad Ali, SAF Gold Medalist Karate Player Murad Khan, District Sports Officers Tehseen Ullah Khan, Sikandar Shah, Muhammad Naveed, Mukhtiar Hussain, Suleman Khan, Muhammad Tariq, Ibrar Khan, Regional Sports Officers Anwar Kamal Burki, Razi Ullah Betani, Jamshed Baloch , Kashif (Swat), Senior Coach and Former International Hockey Player Shafqat Ullah, International Hockey Players Waqas Khan, Naveed Iqbal, Zahid Khan congratulated Sports Minister Abid Majeed on his successful completion of the National Management Course and expressed the hope that he (Abid Majeed) would continue his efforts as far as the promotion of sports and his work for the welfare of sportsmen and sportswomen in the province. They also congratulated Abid Majeed on receiving his certificate from the President of Pakistan, who was the main guest at the closing and awarding of the certificates of the 114th National Management Course at the National College. Abid Majeed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was part of the 114th National Management Course. During the Qualified Management Training Course, he also assisted his colleagues, leading to Muhammad Abid Majeed receiving the Certificate of “The Most Helpful Participant” from the Dean of the National College of Management. Abid Majeed has previously served the province as Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

