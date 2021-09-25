BOSTON — Gerrit Cole showed the Yankees that he is ready for the big games coming soon. Nathan Eovaldi left the Red Sox with nothing but worries.

In a potential AL wild-card preview, Cole took a two-hit shutout in the sixth inning and led the Yankees to an 8-3 victory on Friday night, breaking the seven-game winning streak of Boston and New York within one game of the Red pulled. Sox in the standings.

He is a great pitcher. He’s our ace. He’s a horse, said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. There is a very short list of people you would rather give the ball to.

With Boston in its lucky yellow jerseys and Fenway Park sold for the third time this season, Cole (16-8) didn’t hit the Red Sox 3 2/3 innings and New York kissed to its fourth win in a row.

Eovaldi (10-9) barely got out of the first inning and didn’t make it through the third.

The good ones, they have bad ones, said Red Sox manager Alex Cora, whose team has the best American League wildcard.

Giancarlo Stanton had three basehits, including a three-run homerun, for the Yankees, who are one game back and in position for the second wildcard. Toronto and Seattle are two games behind New York.

Unless the Blue Jays or Seattle or Oakland can catch one of them, the Red Sox and Yankees would meet on October 5 in a one-game playoff for the right to advance to an AL Division Series.

Whoever finishes better in the last eight matches can host the winner-take-all matchup. And this weekend in Boston may have a lot to say about that.

I haven’t gotten to the point where I really think about it yet. I’ve got some work to do, said Cole, noting that he’s played in three wildcard games and seen the home side lose two. Regardless of whether it’s here, Toronto, New York should be playing really good baseball, whoever’s cheering for us.

Rebounding from arguably his worst start of the season, Cole gave up three runs on five hits and three walks, striking out six in six innings.

Gleyber Torres also had three hits, including a homer for the Yankees, who opened the season with seven consecutive losses against their AL East arch-rivals, but have since beaten seven out of ten attempts.

JD Martinez broke Cole’s no-hit bid with a double down the rightfield-line with two outs in the fourth. Rafael Devers ruined the shutout with a three-run homer in the sixth to make it 7-3.

Torres led off the seventh with a flyout to center, which was knocked back on the field by a fan in the front row of the stands. There was some confusion before the umpires confirmed it was a home run.

Jos Iglesias and Kik Hernandez singled off Yankees reliever Clay Holmes with two outs in the seventh before Wandy Peralta struckout pinch-hitter Bobby Dalbec to end Boston’s last big threat.

ACE IN THE HOLE

With former ace Chris Sale making just seven starts so far after recovering from Tommy John’s surgery and completing a whopping six innings only once, Eovaldi had been named as a potential No. 1 starter for the Boston playoff run. But he gave up seven runs on seven hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings.

The first three batters of the Yankees reached base and scored against Eovaldi. Aaron Judge doubled in one run, went to third on Stanton’s RBI groundout and scored on Torres two-out single.

Stanton hit his 32nd homer in the third. Eovaldi took off after walking the singles of Joey Gallos and Brett Gardner; Hirokazu Sawamura replaced him and got Kyle Higashioka to pop the ball up, but first baseman Kyle Schwarber dropped the ball for a runscoring single that made it 7-0.

TRAINERS ROOM

Yankees: RHP Jameson Taillon (ankle) is with the team for the road trip and Boone said there’s a good chance Taillon will return for one of the games against Toronto next week. He hasn’t thrown since September 6.

Red Sox: Recovering Jarren Duran and INF Jonathan Araz from the COVID-19 injured list and chose them for Triple-A Worcester. To make way for them on the 40-man roster, RHP’s Geoff Hartlieb and Yacksel Rios were assigned to command.

NEXT ONE

Yankees LHP Nestor Cortes (2-2, 2.79 ERA) struckout 30 batters and walked six in 22 1/3 innings in four starts. Hell faces Red Sox legal person Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.63), who was scoreless in his last five starts and gave up four runs in 1 2/3 innings against the Yankees on August 18.

