Vipers win diamonds to claim Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy | Women’s cricket

Southern Vipers triumphed in a thriller in Northampton to retain their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy title by beating Northern Diamonds by three wickets with just two balls left.

Vipers had looked down on 109 for seven, but the depth of stroke that allowed them to take victory in six of the seven group stage matches and automatically advance to the final once again worked well against Emily Windsor (47 out) and Tara Norris (40 out) with 78 runs to see their side over the line. It was the third bad luck for Diamonds: they have now appeared in and lost all three finals since the new regional lineup for women was introduced last year.

Vipers had been reduced to six for two after Beth Langston threw both openers for Ducks in consecutive overs, but a 41-run partnership between Georgia Elwiss and Maia Bouchier (33) stabilized their pursuit. Bouchier, who was released from England on Friday to play for Vipers, played some stunning cover drives before hitting Phoebe Graham for six times in a deep midwicket.

Emily Windsor strikes out during her 47 innings in an unbeaten 76 tie that resulted in Southern Vipers’ victory. Photo: Dave Vokes/REX/Shutterstock

Graham responded, however, by letting Elwiss tickle a bouncer behind the stumps for 14, while Bouchier was knocked off by Levick in the 17th. Still struggling with the calf injury that had kept her out of Diamonds for the past three games, 35-year-old Jenny Gunn threw Gaby Lewis through the gate for 24, before picking up two more scalps in the 35th; but an unexpected late flurry from Windsor and Norris saw Vipers come home, Windsor hit the winning runs by midwicket.

Previously, Vipers captain Georgia Adams had finished with the best career figures of four for 35 to knock out Diamonds for 183 on a tricky wicket at the end of the season, despite a brave 60 out of 73 balls from Ami Campbell her second. fifty in two games. With Charlie Dean away on duty in England, Adams, who was an occasional off-spinner at best in the now-defunct Womens County Championship, has been working hard on her bowling this summer and with great success: her return here ensured made sure she finished the season as the Vipers as the second highest wicket taker in the league.

Adams four wickets came as part of two cluster collapses for the Diamonds. First, in the 21st over, she caused Linsey Smith to lead at 31 to extra cover, before hitting Sterre Kalis (18) perpendicular to the front. In between, last year’s final star Charlotte Taylor flipped one past Leah Dobson’s bat and took off for a four-ball duck, while Diamonds dropped from 72 for one to 73 for four.

Not to be outdone, 11 overs later, the middle order Diamonds lost four more wickets for four runs in the space of 13 balls. Bess Heath, who had fought his way to 25, swung across the line and was bowled by Tara Norris, before Adams intervened again with two quick wickets. Jenny Gunn made a catch to midwicket and Beth Langston caught LBW for another duck.

The Spin: Sign up and receive our weekly cricket email.

Having flown through their semi-final against Central Sparks in Scarborough three days earlier, winning by six wickets, Diamonds should have been fine-tuned for the final. But after opting to bat first, their openers Holly Armitage and Smith had got off to the most sedate start, playing 47 dot balls in a power play that yielded just 34 runs and one boundary, flanked by Smith through the first slip. With wickets then falling like dominoes, it looked like it could be an early finish in Northampton.

That worked out well without a daring innings by Campbell, who started over in the 22nd and initially played with some caution, reaching 27 of her first 48 balls. However, the next 25 yielded 33 more runs when she finally freed her arms. Though she was fired in the 50th and slammed the ball down Windsor’s throat in the long-off, she’d done enough to set up a tricky chase for Vipers.