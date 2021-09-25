There is nothing more team oriented in football





Good morning! Should we expect a mix of Garoppolo and Trey Lance at QB for the Niners? Or is Jimmy their man for now? Lance got a few snaps and threw a TD pass in week 1. He didn’t play in week 2. So we’ll just have to wait and see. I know nostalgia can be dangerous, but oh my, there was something really cool and familiar about Aaron catching up with Randall Cobb on a free game against the Lions. 10/10 wouldn’t complain if we saw that happen again. Something tells me it won’t be the last time we see that this season. Tom from Traverse City, MI Looks like tight ends were hard to stop for the recent Packers defense. Do you expect a better performance against Kittle? If so, why? I don’t know what to expect, but I see Kittle as an important key to this game. He’s going to play some, we all know that, but he can’t get the explosives that change a game. Last week for the Lions, Hockenson had eight catches, but for just 66 yards, with one short TD. That would be a pretty good try against Kittle, I think. Christopher from Frederick, MD Do you think other teams treat Big Bob Tonyan like an elite tight end the way they would treat Kelce or Kittle? The secret weapon against Kittle? I call it now: the much-maligned Kevin King. That’s a bold strategy, Cotton. I mean, Nate. John from Quad Cities, Illinois People who complain about those not playing in the preseason have been criticized a lot, but year after year the starters seem to be out of sync during the first few games. They improve with time, but I’m one of the complainers who would like to see those in the pre-season play a few series. I think they should see more variety in opponents and get the feeling of playing in a real game. Was the 2015 6-0 start with Jordy Nelson worth the season? I hang up and listen. Who/what do NFL head coaches hear through their headsets? Do they hear chatter from offensive, defensive and special teams? I can imagine there is a lot of “radio traffic” during a game and I was wondering how they keep straight what they need to know. Thank you! It is my understanding that the headsets have multiple communication channels, one for each group of coaches (offense, defense, special teams), and the head coach has a switch that allows him to access whatever channel he needs. Pete from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin Why aren’t the Packers taking more chances on defense? The risk is that you will give up the big games when you blitz. But the reward is that you make sales with pockets and pressure. Since the Packers have Rodgers, I’m not worried about the risk because Rodgers usually get those points back if the defense gets burned during a big game. And the reward of creating sales probably means the pack will win. Barry can’t sit back and let offenses continue on long drives that limit Packers’ possessions. That’s a mindset, but those opportunities only come by stopping the run first. The Saints rushed over 140 yards in the first half. The Lions kept the pass rush at bay in the first half with effective runs followed by play-action. When the game dictated that the Lions couldn’t keep up the run, the whole look of the defense changed. Michael from Burnsville, Minnesota Will the 49ers’ offense play a different brand of ball than they normally do, because of the RB issues? That wouldn’t be my expectation.

