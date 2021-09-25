Former Blackhawks player joins assault investigation | Hockey





CHICAGO A lawyer representing a former Chicago Blackhawks player who alleges he was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010 said her client was interviewed as part of the team’s assessment of the allegations. A former federal prosecutor has been hired by the Blackhawks to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations in a pair of lawsuits filed against the franchise. In an internal memo sent on June 28, CEO Danny Wirtz said Reid Schar and Jenner & Block LLP have been instructed to follow the facts wherever they lead. The first lawsuit alleges sexual assault by former assistant coach Bradley Aldrich during the teams running for the 2010 Stanley Cup title, and the second was filed by a former student Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan. Susan Loggans, a lawyer representing the former player and student, expressed doubts about the possibility of the former player participating in the Jenner & Block assessment. She said they wanted to learn more about the parameters of the study and have the opportunity to conduct their own interviews with key former and current team managers. When asked what had changed, Loggans said, We agreed we wouldn’t talk about it. But I would just say that I felt that the investigation was becoming aware of what the real facts were, Loggans continued, and I was more confident that since they had already heard what had happened, that this was going to happen, this just more of the same from what they already heard. The Blackhawks promised to release the findings of the review in August. Asked Thursday when it will be ready in the evening, a Jenner & Block spokesperson declined to comment. Aldrich was employed by Miami University from June 2012 to November 2012, and the Ohio School released a report Friday concluding that she had responded correctly when she learned of allegations that Aldrich had sexually assaulted two men while they were serving as principal there. of hockey operations. There is also no evidence that Miami was negligent in screening Mr. Aldrich prior to his employment, according to the report by Barnes & Thornburg, a law firm that conducted an investigation for the school. According to the report, the prosecutors did not pursue any criminal charges. In the former player’s lawsuit filed in the Cook County Circuit Court, he says Aldrich assaulted him and the team did nothing after informing an employee. The lawsuit also alleges that Aldrich assaulted another Blackhawks player, also unidentified. The former player who filed a lawsuit seeking more than $150,000 in damages is named John Doe in the document. The lawsuit says that in or about May 2010, just before the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup, Aldrich, when a team video coach turned on porn and began masturbating in front of the player without his consent. When the player tried to leave Aldrich’s apartment, according to the suit, Aldrich grabbed a souvenir Chicago Cubs bat and threatened to hurt the player if he didn’t engage in unconsensual sexual activity with him. According to TSN, in May 2010, two Blackhawks players told then-skills coach Paul Vincent about Aldrich’s inappropriate behavior. Vincent said he had asked Mental Skills coach James Gary to contact the players and management. Vincent was called up the following day to meet with then-team president John McDonough, general manager Stan Bowman, hockey manager Al MacIsaac and Gary. He said he asked the team to report the allegations to the Chicago police, but that request was denied. Vincent told the AP in an email that he stands behind everything he has told TSN. An attorney for Aldrich told Chicago public radio station WBEZ that his client denies the charges in the lawsuit. In a May statement to the radio station, the Blackhawks said the allegations against the team were unfounded. After leaving the Blackhawks, Aldrich was convicted in Michigan in 2013 for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a high school student and is now on the sex offender registry. The former student filed a separate lawsuit against the Blackhawks on May 26, saying the team had provided positive references to Aldrich’s future employers, despite allegations from at least one player, and took no action to report the matter. According to that suit, the student was a hockey player at Houghton High School near Hancock in 2013 when Aldrich sexually assaulted him at a late-season gathering. Get local news in your inbox!

