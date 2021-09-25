



ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM – September 25, 2021) Special Olympics UAE, in association with Jam Sports Academy, hosted its first Unified 3×3 basketball tournament in Dubai today in the presence of Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and President of UAE Special Olympics and Fatma Mohamed, Head of Strategy and Projects at Special Olympics UAE. The final leg of the 3×3 Unified Basketball Tournament took place at Al Ittihad Private school Jumeira, which saw five men’s and three women’s teams from Dubai Club for People of Determination, Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped, Heroes of Hope Dubai and players from Jam Sports academy participated as united partners. The tournament was held to train and prepare athletes for the World Games Berlin 2023 with the support of the UAE Basketball Association, which provided referees throughout the tournament. In addition, the Healthy Athletes Programs clinical directors gave Athletes free dental health screenings during the tournament. The Secretary of State for Youth Affairs and President of the UAE Special Olympics said: “We are proud of the success of the tournament and grateful for the instrumental support from the strategic partners of the Special Olympics UAE. The clubs, coaches, families of athletes and care and support staff, have all made tremendous efforts to facilitate the return to personal sports programs, and to give our athletes, people of determination with intellectual and developmental disabilities, a new outlet for their passion for sport in a safe and fun environment; they are also our heroes today. ” Today, Special Olympics UAE also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Jam Sports Academy to continue to collaborate on the development of multiple sports programs, including handball, table tennis and tennis. The programs will introduce Special Olympics UAE athletes to various sports and prepare them for upcoming regional and international tournaments, including the World Games Berlin 2023. The closing session in Dubai is the third and final leg of the Special Olympics UAE Basketball 3×3 tournament, which started on September 11 at the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination in Abu Dhabi, followed by a second stop at Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled in Sharjah on September 18. More than 100 male and female athletes from various clubs and centers for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities from across the UAE took part in the tournament. The Summer World Games Berlin 2023 will be hosted by Germany for the very first time and will be held from June 17 to June 24, 2023, where thousands of people of determination with intellectual and developmental disabilities from all over the world will gather to participate in 26 Uniform sports and activities.

